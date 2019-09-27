Log in
AVIVA PLC

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/27 11:30:29 am
396.8 GBp   +1.43%
Aviva : Notification of Major Holdings

09/27/2019 | 11:13am EDT

Notification of Major Holdings

Released : 27.09.2019

RNS Number : 0171O
Science in Sport PLC
27 September 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings


1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Science In Sport plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer


2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify)iii:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Aviva plc & its subsidiaries

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, England

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

Registered Holder:

HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited 11,745,000*

* denotes direct interest

Chase Nominees Limited 1,119,764

City and country of registered office (if applicable)


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

26/09/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

27/09/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.47%

0%

10.47%

122,819,029

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

8.71%

0%

8.71%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares

GB00BBPV5329

11,745,000

1,119,764

9.56%

0.91%











SUBTOTAL 8. A

12,864,764

10.47%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights


















SUBTOTAL 8. B 1




B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






















SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii


Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

x

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Aviva plc

10.47%


10.47%

Aviva Group Holdings Limited

10.47%


10.47%

Aviva Investors Holdings Limited

10.47%


10.47%

Aviva Investors Global Services Limited

10.47%


10.47%






10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

See Section 4

The number and % of voting rights held


The date until which the voting rights will be held



11. Additional informationxvi

This notification is prompted by an 8% to 9% change at Direct Interest Level (Box 8A) and a

Place of completion

Norwich, England

Date of completion

27 September 2019


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
HOLUBVSRKSAKUAR

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 15:12:02 UTC
