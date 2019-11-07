Log in
AVIVA PLC    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/07 06:44:57 am
435.15 GBp   +1.50%
06:20aAVIVA : Preference Dividend Declaration
PU
11/06AVIVA : Audit Committee Chair Appointment
PU
11/06AVIVA : Cold callers flouting the law
PU
Aviva : Preference Dividend Declaration

11/07/2019 | 06:20am EST

Preference Dividend Declaration

Released : 07.11.2019

7 November 2019

AVIVA PLC

Dividend on 8¾% Cumulative Irredeemable Preference Shares of £1

Aviva declares payment of the following dividend:

Title of Security

8 3/4% Cumulative Irredeemable Preference shares of £1

Half year period to

31 December 2019

Rate per cent actual/ Amount payable in cash per share

4.375% per share NET

Date and time by which Transfer must be lodged with the Company for transferees to receive this dividend

6 December 2019

Date of dividend payment

31 December 2019

Enquiries:

Roy Tooley - Head of Secretariat - Corporate

Tel: 020 7662 6019

Aviva plc

St Helen's, 1 Undershaft

London EC3P 3DQ

Registered in England

Number 2468686


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 11:19:02 UTC
