Aviva : Preference Dividend Declaration

Dividend on 8¾% Cumulative Irredeemable Preference Shares of £1
Aviva declares payment of the following dividend:
Title of Security
8 3/4% Cumulative Irredeemable Preference shares of £1
Half year period to
31 December 2019
Rate per cent actual/ Amount payable in cash per share
4.375% per share NET
Date and time by which Transfer must be lodged with the Company for transferees to receive this dividend
6 December 2019
Date of dividend payment
31 December 2019
Enquiries:
Roy Tooley - Head of Secretariat - Corporate
Tel: 020 7662 6019
Aviva plc
St Helen's, 1 Undershaft
London EC3P 3DQ
Registered in England
Number 2468686
