Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aviva plc    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aviva : Sets Out Simplification Plan; Backs Dividend Policy, Profit Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 02:53am EST

By Ian Walker

Aviva PLC (AV.LN) said Wednesday that the board remains committed to its progressive dividend policy as it set out its plan to simplify the company into an international savings, retirement and insurance business.

The FTSE 100 company said it expects operating profit for 2019 to be broadly in line with management expectations, including a 300 million pound to 400 million pound ($387.3 million to $516.4 million) contribution from management actions.

Operating profit is forecast to be GBP3.21 billion, taken from FactSet and based on 11 analysts' forecasts. This compares with GBP3.12 billion for 2018.

Aviva said it expects cash inflows of GBP8.5 billion to GBP9.0 billion for 2019 to 2022 inclusive, and to save GBP300 million of costs by 2022.

"Aviva's focus is delivering sustainable growing returns to shareholders," Chief Executive Maurice Tulloch said, adding that the forecast cash flows are more than sufficient to sustain dividends, reduce debt and grow the company.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -2.03% 410 Delayed Quote.11.40%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIVA PLC
03:15aTENCENT : Aviva restructures into five divisions, sells Hong Kong stake
RE
02:53aAVIVA : Sets Out Simplification Plan; Backs Dividend Policy, Profit Expectations
DJ
02:15aAVIVA : Capital Markets Day 2019
PU
02:15aAVIVA : Capital Markets Day 2019*
PU
11/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/19UBI Banca CEO sees new bancassurance partnership announcement in first quarte..
RE
11/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/18Election polls thrust UK midcaps to 14-month high
RE
11/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 41 331 M
EBIT 2019 3 242 M
Net income 2019 2 136 M
Finance 2019 5 630 M
Yield 2019 7,43%
P/E ratio 2019 8,02x
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 16 384 M
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 495,28  GBp
Last Close Price 418,30  GBp
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ewen Tulloch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Alastair Montague Non-Executive Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Group Chief Operations & IT Officer
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Glyn Anthony Barker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC11.40%21 192
AXA33.26%66 518
METLIFE, INC.19.70%45 172
PRUDENTIAL PLC-5.96%43 710
AFLAC18.70%39 923
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION35.83%38 286
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group