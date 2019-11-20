Aviva : Sets Out Simplification Plan; Backs Dividend Policy, Profit Expectations

By Ian Walker



Aviva PLC (AV.LN) said Wednesday that the board remains committed to its progressive dividend policy as it set out its plan to simplify the company into an international savings, retirement and insurance business.

The FTSE 100 company said it expects operating profit for 2019 to be broadly in line with management expectations, including a 300 million pound to 400 million pound ($387.3 million to $516.4 million) contribution from management actions.

Operating profit is forecast to be GBP3.21 billion, taken from FactSet and based on 11 analysts' forecasts. This compares with GBP3.12 billion for 2018.

Aviva said it expects cash inflows of GBP8.5 billion to GBP9.0 billion for 2019 to 2022 inclusive, and to save GBP300 million of costs by 2022.

"Aviva's focus is delivering sustainable growing returns to shareholders," Chief Executive Maurice Tulloch said, adding that the forecast cash flows are more than sufficient to sustain dividends, reduce debt and grow the company.

