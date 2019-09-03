Aviva : appoints Erica Arnold as Chief Operating Officer

Aviva plc has announced the appointment of Erica Arnold to the new role of Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Maurice Tulloch.

Erica will join Aviva in early 2020 and will be a member of the Aviva Leadership Team, responsible for improving how Aviva operates, customer strategy and all aspects of IT across the group. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Erica joins from Zurich Insurance where she is currently Chief Group Enterprise Services Officer. Prior to joining Zurich, Erica was at AIG for over six years in a number of senior roles.

After six years at Aviva, Nick Amin will move on from his role as Group Chief Operations and IT Officer to support the strategic review work in Asia.

Maurice Tulloch, Chief Executive Officer, said:

'Two key themes are critical to Aviva's success: focusing on the fundamentals of insurance and delivering a great customer experience. This role will help us deliver on both. Erica is an inspirational leader who throughout her impressive career has demonstrated a focus on cost, simplification and above all on delivering the best possible experience for customers.



'I want to thank Nick Amin for all that he has done in his current role, not just in transforming our IT strategy but also being instrumental in the turnaround of our business and in the integration of Friends Life into the UK business four years ago.'

Erica Arnold said:

'I am honoured to join Aviva at such a key moment in its development. Aviva has such undoubted potential and I am looking forward to working with Maurice and the rest of the team to deliver a better experience for our customers and a stronger performance for shareholders.'

- ENDS -

Nigel Prideaux

+44 (0)20 7662 0215

Andrew Reid

+44 (0)20 7662 3131