Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aviva plc    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aviva appoints insurance veteran Amanda Blanc non-executive director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 06:12am EST
A logo sits on the window of the Aviva head office in the city of London

Aviva Plc on Tuesday appointed Amanda Blanc, the first woman to be appointed as chair of the Association of British Insurers in 2018, as an independent non-executive director, with effect from Jan. 2.

Blanc, who was the former boss of AXA UK & Ireland, will succeed Claudia Arney as chair of the governance committee and become a member of the nomination and risk committees, Aviva said.

Blanc has also worked as chief executive officer, EMEA & global banking partnerships at Zurich Insurance Group and held senior management positions at Towergate Insurance Brokers, Groupama Insurance Company and Commercial Union.

"Amanda's breadth and depth of experience of the UK and European insurance industry, and her detailed understanding of business and customers, make her an excellent addition to our board," said Aviva Chairman Adrian Montague.

Aviva last month said it would reorganise into five divisions and sell its stake in its Hong Kong business, falling short of investor expectations for a broader change in strategy.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC 0.25% 399.2 Delayed Quote.6.10%
AXA 0.41% 24.505 Real-time Quote.29.47%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP 0.10% 387.9 Delayed Quote.32.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIVA PLC
06:12aAviva appoints insurance veteran Amanda Blanc non-executive director
RE
03:44aCould life insurance go up in smoke for some vapers?
RE
12/02Reckitt Benckiser gives new parents more paid leave
RE
12/02AVIVA : Form 8.3 - Northgate plc
PU
12/02Could life insurance go up in smoke for some vapers?
RE
11/25AVIVA : Cancellation of Listing
PU
11/25AVIVA : Tier I Capital Securities Cancellation of Listing
PU
11/25AVIVA : Holding(s) in Company
PU
11/21Aviva shares drop as strategy update leaves investors underwhelmed
RE
11/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 41 433 M
EBIT 2019 3 239 M
Net income 2019 2 139 M
Finance 2019 5 630 M
Yield 2019 7,80%
P/E ratio 2019 7,67x
P/E ratio 2020 7,72x
EV / Sales2019 0,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 15 605 M
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 482,01  GBp
Last Close Price 398,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ewen Tulloch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Alastair Montague Non-Executive Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Group Chief Operations & IT Officer
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Glyn Anthony Barker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC6.10%20 181
AXA29.47%64 574
METLIFE, INC.20.19%45 384
PRUDENTIAL PLC-3.71%45 207
AFLAC15.63%38 668
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION34.90%38 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group