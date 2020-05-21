Log in
AVIVA PLC

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
Aviva : first quarter sales rise, estimates $195 million COVID-19 claims

05/21/2020 | 02:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrians walks past the Aviva logo outside the company head office in the city of London

British insurer Aviva posted a sharp rise in first-quarter new sales in its life business on Thursday, boosted by bulk annuities, but estimated 160 million pounds in claims related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Life new business sales rose by 28% to 12.3 billion pounds in the first quarter and general insurance net written premiums rose 3% to 2.4 billion pounds.

Aviva, which has operations in mainland Europe and Canada as well as Britain, said early second-quarter trends showed new business sales down across many of its divisions, as government lockdowns aimed at containing the virus hit the global economy.

The pandemic would provide "additional challenges" in meeting the insurer's 2022 targets, it said.

"The economic outlook remains uncertain and will affect our business," Chief Executive Maurice Tulloch said in a statement, adding that "the strength of our capital and liquidity means we are well-positioned to manage this crisis".

Most of the COVID-19 claims came from lines such as business interruption and travel, Aviva said.

Aviva is among a number of top insurers facing possible legal action from small firms in Britain who have not received payments for their business interruption insurance due to the pandemic.

The insurer said the "vast majority" of its commercial policies did not cover business interruption claims arising from COVID-19, but it had paid some claims in Britain and Canada where cover was in place.

The insurer wrote 1.7 billion pounds in bulk annuities, a growing market which involves taking on the risk of company defined benefit pension schemes.

($1 = 0.8201 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 45 871 M
EBIT 2020 2 474 M
Net income 2020 1 722 M
Debt 2020 6 216 M
Yield 2020 13,0%
P/E ratio 2020 5,66x
P/E ratio 2021 4,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 9 383 M
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 377,55 GBp
Last Close Price 239,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ewen Tulloch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Alastair Montague Non-Executive Chairman
Erica Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC-42.92%11 517
AXA-37.95%40 950
PRUDENTIAL PLC-22.08%35 646
METLIFE, INC.-34.94%29 397
AFLAC INCORPORATED-34.22%24 130
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-40.29%22 209
