Aviva : redeems £210 million of debt

10/17/2019 | 08:39am EDT

Aviva plc to redeem £209,895,000 6.875 per cent. Step Up Tier I Insurance Capital Securities (ISIN: XS0181161380 , Common Code: 0181161380).

Aviva plc (the 'Issuer') announces that notification has been given to the holders of the £209,895,000 6.875 per cent. Step Up Tier I Insurance Capital Securities (the 'Notes'') and that it shall redeem the Notes in full on 21 November 2019 (i.e. the First Call Date) at their principal amount together with accrued interest to (but excluding) 21 November 2019.

In addition, the Issuer will apply to the Financial Conduct Authority, in its capacity as United Kingdom Listing Authority, to cancel the listing of the Notes on the Official List of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.

- ENDS -

Enquiries: Media:

Nigel Prideaux
+44 (0)20 7662 0215

Andrew Reid
+44 (0)20 7662 3131

Analysts:

Chris Esson
+44 (0)20 7662 8115

Diane Michelberger
+44 (0)20 7662 0911

Disclaimer

Aviva plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 12:38:03 UTC
