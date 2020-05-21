Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aviva plc    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aviva sees 160 million pounds in COVID-19 claims, weaker second quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 04:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrians walks past the Aviva logo outside the company head office in the city of London

By Carolyn Cohn

British insurer Aviva expects 160 million pounds in claims related to the coronavirus pandemic and weaker second quarter sales, it said on Thursday, as government lockdowns aimed at containing the virus hit the global economy.

Insurers globally are likely to face more than $107 billion in underwriting losses due to the pandemic this year, similar in size to major hurricane years, the Lloyd's of London insurance market said last week.

"We've had a pretty good first quarter," Aviva Chief Financial Officer Jason Windsor told Reuters.

"Q2 could look pretty different, we know there will be materially lower activity."

Aviva, which has operations in Asia, mainland Europe and Canada as well as Britain, said new life insurance sales rose by 28% to 12.3 billion pounds in the first quarter, helped by a strong performance in bulk annuities, which involve taking on the risk of company defined benefit pension schemes.

General insurance net written premiums rose 3% to 2.4 billion pounds.

Aviva's shares were up 2% to 244 pence at 0718 GMT, one of the biggest gains on the FTSE 100, with Shore Capital analysts describing the results as "solid".

Most of the COVID-19 claims are coming from lines such as business interruption and travel insurance, Aviva said.

A number of top insurers are facing possible legal action from small firms in Britain which have not received payments for their business interruption insurance due to the pandemic.

Law firm Mishcon de Reya, which is advising a group of British hospitality businesses, said this week it was narrowing its focus for a potential claim on Aviva and QBE.

Aviva said on Thursday the "vast majority" of its commercial policies did not cover business interruption claims arising from COVID-19, but it had paid some claims in Britain and Canada where cover was in place.

QBE declined to comment.

(Additional reporting by Kirstin Ridley and Muvija M., editing by Sinead Cruise and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC 0.50% 240.3 Delayed Quote.-42.92%
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED -0.13% 7.75 End-of-day quote.-39.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AVIVA PLC
04:39aAviva sees 160 million pounds in COVID-19 claims, weaker second quarter
RE
03:24aAVIVA : Download Investment portfolio snapshot PDF (1.3 MB)
PU
03:19aAVIVA : Download the full operating update announcement PDF (2.2 MB)
PU
02:39aAVIVA : Expects GBP160 Million Insurance Hit From Coronavirus; Warns of Uncertai..
DJ
05/19Ex-Lloyds finance chief George Culmer takes Aviva Chairman role
RE
05/19Aviva Appoints George Culmer as New Chairman
DJ
05/19Lloyd's, Hiscox among donors to 100 million pound COVID-19 insurance fund - t..
RE
05/18AVIVA PLC : quaterly sales release
05/14UK watchdog says pandemic relief measures in insurance to start May 18
RE
05/13AVIVA : announces £350m bulk annuity transaction with the trustee of the Co-oper..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 45 871 M
EBIT 2020 2 474 M
Net income 2020 1 722 M
Debt 2020 6 216 M
Yield 2020 13,0%
P/E ratio 2020 5,66x
P/E ratio 2021 4,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 9 383 M
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 377,55 GBp
Last Close Price 239,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ewen Tulloch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Alastair Montague Non-Executive Chairman
Erica Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC-42.92%11 517
AXA-37.95%40 870
PRUDENTIAL PLC-22.08%36 009
METLIFE, INC.-34.94%30 096
AFLAC INCORPORATED-34.22%24 969
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-39.66%22 341
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group