Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aviva plc    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Britain cracks down on "vulture" pensions advisers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 03:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London

Britain's markets watchdog has banned contingent charging after lawmakers criticised financial advisors for ripping off steelworkers facing critical decisions about their pensions.

Contingent charging refers to financial advisers not earning their fee unless they recommend a specific course of action for an accrued defined benefit pension.

"The ban will remove the conflicts of interest which arise where a financial adviser only gets paid if a (pension pot) transfer goes ahead," the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a statement.

"It will also help good advisers, who will often advise (pension holders) to stay put, to compete."

In a 2018 parliamentary report, lawmakers criticised the FCA for being too slow to prevent "vulture" advisers ripping off steelworkers in Port Talbot, Wales, by forcing them to choose between moving their British Steel pension to a new company scheme or joining a lifeboat scheme.

A lifeboat scheme is one set up by the government to protect pension benefits accrued by members when their employer becomes insolvent.

The FCA said on Friday that in reviewing pensions advice given in defined benefit cases across the market, it found that the percentage of clients given unsuitable advice in the British Steel scheme was higher than those in the rest of the sample.

The watchdog will write to 7,700 former members of the British Steel scheme to help them to revisit the advice they received, and to complain if they have concerns.

The FCA is undertaking 30 enforcement investigations arising from its scrutiny of the defined pensions advice market.

The watchdog had said in 2018 that evidence did not show that contingent charging was the main driver of poor outcomes for customers and would carry out further analysis.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC 3.49% 291.4 Delayed Quote.-32.84%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 2.82% 1206.5321 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC 0.87% 431.8 Delayed Quote.-24.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AVIVA PLC
03:24aBritain cracks down on "vulture" pensions advisers
RE
05/29Stick or twist? Investors face coronavirus-induced property dilemma
RE
05/27Credit Agricole to exit financing of tobacco companies within 3 years
RE
05/27AVIVA : Master Trust appoints two new Trustees
PU
05/26Insurers return part of auto premiums as coronavirus cuts driving
RE
05/26Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
RE
05/25French public lender raises 4.2 billion euros for fund to boost French firms
RE
05/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/21Aviva Predicts 12% Slide in U.K. Residential Property Market --Financial News
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 028 M 58 260 M 58 260 M
Net income 2020 1 766 M 2 236 M 2 236 M
Net Debt 2020 6 216 M 7 868 M 7 868 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,81x
Yield 2020 10,8%
Capitalization 11 040 M 13 893 M 13 973 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 31 181
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 375,83 GBp
Last Close Price 281,20 GBp
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ewen Tulloch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Erica Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Adrian Alastair Montague Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC-32.84%13 893
AXA-23.70%51 045
PRUDENTIAL PLC-19.19%38 796
METLIFE, INC.-22.82%34 379
AFLAC INCORPORATED-25.65%27 416
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-30.27%26 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group