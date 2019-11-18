Log in
AVIVA PLC

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report  
News 


Britain's Aviva to retain Singapore, China operations

0
11/18/2019 | 04:14am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo sits on the window of the Aviva head office in the city of London

British life and general insurer Aviva Plc will retain its operations in Singapore and China, it said on Monday, amid speculation of a sale of the Singapore business. Aviva, which said earlier this year it was reviewing its Asia business and is due to unveil a strategy update this week under new CEO Maurice Tulloch, issued the statement in response to media speculation. It said it decided to retain its Singapore operations despite takeover offers.

The company, however, said it was looking at strategic options for its operations in Vietnam, Indonesia and Hong Kong, where the recent pro-democracy protests have threatened the territory's identity as one of Asia's major financial centres. Sources familiar with the divestment plans told Reuters that very few bidders were interested in the Singapore business given the price tag and also as most of the global and regional insurers have an existing presence in Singapore. Shares in the FTSE 100 company fell after the announcement, and were down 3.5% at the bottom of the index by 0834 GMT.

Bloomberg earlier reported that Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings and Canada's Manulife Financial were looking to buy Aviva's assets in Singapore and Vietnam as the sale process enters its final stage.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Carolyn Cohn in London and Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, and Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -3.38% 420.395 Delayed Quote.15.69%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. 0.80% 3507 End-of-day quote.13.53%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 41 331 M
EBIT 2019 3 242 M
Net income 2019 2 136 M
Finance 2019 5 630 M
Yield 2019 7,15%
P/E ratio 2019 8,33x
P/E ratio 2020 8,45x
EV / Sales2019 0,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 17 014 M
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 495,28  GBp
Last Close Price 434,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ewen Tulloch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Alastair Montague Non-Executive Chairman
Nitinbhai Babubhai Maganbhai Amin Group Chief Operations & IT Officer
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Glyn Anthony Barker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC15.69%21 945
AXA33.82%66 500
METLIFE, INC.20.00%45 310
PRUDENTIAL PLC-6.46%43 786
AFLAC19.40%39 931
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION35.57%38 764
