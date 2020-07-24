Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aviva plc    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/24 06:13:53 am
283.45 GBX   -1.37%
05:50aBritain to extend COVID relief measures for insurance consumers
RE
07/16AVIVA : to Retain Minority Stake in Friends Provident After GBP259 Million Sale
DJ
07/16AVIVA : completes the sale of FPIL
PU
Britain to extend COVID relief measures for insurance consumers

07/24/2020 | 05:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks by empty restaurants in Leicester Square as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world

Britain's markets watchdog said it was proposing to extend temporary relief measures to help insurance customers facing difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic until the end of October.

The Financial Conduct Authority introduced temporary guidance to insurers in mid-May for three months to avoid consumers leaving themselves uninsured because they could not afford the premiums.

"Where amendments to the insurance cover do not help alleviate the customer's temporary payment difficulties, firms will be expected to grant a payment deferral of between 1 and 3 months, unless it is obviously not in the customer's interest to do so," the FCA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -1.88% 282.3 Delayed Quote.-31.36%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -2.70% 1171 Delayed Quote.-16.98%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC -0.32% 437.5192 Delayed Quote.-22.51%
Financials
Sales 2020 46 540 M 59 203 M 59 203 M
Net income 2020 1 596 M 2 031 M 2 031 M
Net Debt 2020 6 216 M 7 907 M 7 907 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,65x
Yield 2020 10,1%
Capitalization 11 283 M 14 378 M 14 353 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 31 181
Free-Float 97,1%
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 368,59 GBX
Last Close Price 287,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda Blanc Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Erica Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC-31.36%14 378
AXA-27.65%50 232
PRUDENTIAL PLC-16.98%39 833
METLIFE, INC.-24.35%34 997
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-27.92%27 366
AFLAC INCORPORATED-30.08%26 541
