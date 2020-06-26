Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aviva plc    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hiscox, Aviva policyholders to join UK watchdog in case against insurers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 08:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo sits on the window of the Aviva head office in the city of London

Groups of Aviva, Hiscox and QBE policyholders can join Britain's markets watchdog in a High Court case to decide which insurers should pay out to businesses shut by the coronavirus pandemic, a judge said on Friday.

The policyholder groups would be able to present their views directly alongside the Financial Conduct Authority, which is consolidating the case for policyholders, High Court Judge Christopher Butcher told a hearing.

"It is necessary...that the argument is fully and properly put," he said at the hearing to discuss the procedural issues of the case.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) turned to the courts after small businesses, from restaurants to leisure groups, said they faced ruin after attempts to claim millions of pounds collectively in compensation for lost business were rejected by insurers.

The case against eight insurers, including Aviva, Hiscox and QBE, is designed to clarify whether the pandemic and a government lockdown should trigger business interruption policies that provide cover when insured premises cannot be used because of restrictions imposed by a public authority and in the event of a notifiable disease or infection.

The test case is expected to provide clarity for tens of thousands of policyholders, including those who have policies with similar wordings sold by other insurers.

The FCA had agreed the policyholders could join and insurers did not oppose, the hearing heard.

However, the judge declined to allow a policyholder with a pubs policy with RSA, another of the insurers in the case, to join. The pubs policy focused on physical damage to property which was not within the scope of the case, he said.

Hiscox declined to comment while Aviva, RSA and QBE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Hiscox Action Group, which represents almost 400 Hiscox policyholders, and an action group representing Aviva and QBE policyholders, also did not respond to requests for comment.

The case is due to come to trial in late July.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Kirstin Ridley; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC 1.56% 273.3 Delayed Quote.-35.75%
HISCOX LTD 0.16% 774.8 Delayed Quote.-45.67%
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED -3.50% 8.55 End-of-day quote.-33.62%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC 1.13% 420.9 Delayed Quote.-26.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AVIVA PLC
08:43aHiscox, Aviva policyholders to join UK watchdog in case against insurers
RE
01:25aUK financial compensation body has insurers in its sights
RE
06/23The Big U.S. Stock Indexes Are Telling Different Stories -- Update
DJ
06/23Britain sets out how it will regulate the City after Brexit
RE
06/23The Big U.S. Stock Indexes Are Telling Different Stories
DJ
06/19India's pursuit of global investors hits turbulence
RE
06/18UK pensions regulator sets out guidance for superfunds
RE
06/17Bank of England tells insurers to check capital to cope with COVID
RE
06/17Italy's Intesa nears decision on UBI bid launch after insurance OK
RE
06/17Asset managers keep $7.5 billion in UK property funds frozen on valuation unc..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46 028 M 57 113 M 57 113 M
Net income 2020 1 573 M 1 952 M 1 952 M
Net Debt 2020 6 216 M 7 713 M 7 713 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,06x
Yield 2020 11,2%
Capitalization 10 561 M 13 108 M 13 104 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 31 181
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 372,49 GBX
Last Close Price 269,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ewen Tulloch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Erica Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC-35.75%13 108
AXA-26.05%49 736
PRUDENTIAL PLC-17.53%38 540
METLIFE, INC.-28.70%32 982
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-29.70%26 329
AFLAC INCORPORATED-32.27%25 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group