Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Aviva plc    AV.   GB0002162385

AVIVA PLC

(AV.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Most small UK companies have no pandemic insurance - watchdog

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 03:28am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

Most insurance policies bought by smaller companies do not cover for disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

The watchdog also told banks they must designate a senior manager accountable to the regulator for ensuring that their lending to small businesses is fair.

Britain is in lockdown, with many companies shuttered and millions of people furloughed as the country heads for a deep recession.

The FCA said most insurance policies for small and medium sized companies (SMEs) only gave basic cover, with no obligation to pay out in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While this may be disappointing for the policyholder we see no reasonable grounds to intervene in such circumstances," FCA interim chief executive Christopher Woolard said in a letter to heads of insurers.

"In contrast, there are policies where it is clear that the firm has an obligation to pay out on a policy. For these policies, it is important that claims are assessed and settled quickly."

Interim payments could be made on valid claims to speed things up, Woolard said.

"If you disagree with doing so, we would like you to send to us the grounds for reaching that decision including how you believe it represents a fair outcome for customers," Woolard said.

The smallest companies could take their complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service, he said.

The FCA has also set up a new small business unit to ensure that the firms it regulates are supported in the crisis.

In a separate letter to heads of banks, Woolard said that each lender must designate a senior manager that oversees small business lending.

While business loans are generally not directly regulated, the FCA can fine and suspend a senior manager who is not treating customers fairly.

The government has set up a scheme for business disruption loans that banks are implementing, and Woolard said the FCA is monitoring how much money is flowing to companies.

Small companies have complained about treatment by banks in the past, accusing Royal Bank of Scotland's "global restructuring group" of stripping assets from clients.

Two former bankers at HBOS, now owned by Lloyds, and four business partners were jailed in 2017 for a fraud that siphoned off money from struggling businesses.

"Our objective will be to ensure that there is not a repeat of the well documented historic issues in the treatment of SMEs," Woolard said.

By Huw Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -1.60% 251.1005 Delayed Quote.-38.83%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -0.89% 1006.5 Delayed Quote.-30.02%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC -0.97% 364.2 Delayed Quote.-34.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AVIVA PLC
03:28aMost small UK companies have no pandemic insurance - watchdog
RE
04/13AVIVA : Insurers return part of auto premiums as coronavirus cuts driving
RE
04/09China plans to make it easier for foreign life insurers to buy domestic firms..
RE
04/08EUROPE : European shares inch up, all eyes on euro zone fiscal package
RE
04/08LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 retreats as insurers, Tesco take hit
RE
04/08UK insurers axe more than 1 billion sterling in dividends amid coronavirus co..
RE
04/08Direct Line, Aviva and RSA Insurance Withdraw 2019 Dividends
DJ
04/08AVIVA : Update on COVID-19 and 2019 final dividend*
PU
04/08AVIVA : ditches final dividend, reviews corporate spending
RE
04/06UK shares surge as slowing COVID-19 deaths calm mood
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 45 862 M
EBIT 2020 2 683 M
Net income 2020 1 815 M
Debt 2020 6 216 M
Yield 2020 12,2%
P/E ratio 2020 5,80x
P/E ratio 2021 5,04x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,33x
Capitalization 10 041 M
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 395,94  GBp
Last Close Price 256,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ewen Tulloch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Alastair Montague Non-Executive Chairman
Erica Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC-38.83%12 638
AXA-38.30%40 414
PRUDENTIAL PLC-30.02%34 064
METLIFE, INC.-32.45%31 431
AFLAC INCORPORATED-28.58%26 936
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-32.17%24 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group