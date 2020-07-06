UK insurer Aviva CEO Tulloch steps down, Blanc appointed

Aviva CEO Maurice Tulloch is stepping down with immediate effect for family health reasons, the UK insurer said on Monday, naming independent director and former Zurich Insurance executive Amanda Blanc as his replacement.

It's the second change at the top in less than two months after chairman George Culmer took up the reins in May.

"We will look at all our strategic opportunities, and at pace," Blanc said in a statement.

"I have been on the Aviva board since the start of this year and have a good understanding of where the business has its strengths and what actions we should take across our portfolio."

Tulloch took over the top role in March, 2019. Blanc was appointed to the Aviva board in January 2020 and chairs the Customer, Conduct and Reputation Board Committee.

Prior to Zurich Insurance, Blanc was group CEO, AXA UK, and has served as chair of the Association of British Insurers and president of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

"The board and I were saddened to hear of the personal reasons behind his desire to step down and we wish him and his family the very best for the future," Culmer said, adding that the board was unanimous in endorsing Blanc's appointment."

