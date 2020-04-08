Log in
UK stock rally fizzles as deaths rise; Tesco warns of surging costs

04/08/2020 | 03:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

Britain's equity markets lost steam on Wednesday, as rising deaths globally doused hopes that the coronavirus crisis was abating, while Tesco warned of more costs due to the pandemic.

Shares in Britain's biggest retailer fell 4.7% after saying it expects to take a hit of up to 925 million pounds and warned it was unable to give a profit forecast for this financial year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.3% after closing at a near two-week high on Tuesday, while midcap shares lost 1.1% - down from a three-week high.

Insurers Aviva and Direct Line fell 8.9% and 4.9%, respectively, after they pulled their 2019 final dividends as they look to ride out the economic fallout from the pandemic.

On a brighter note, healthcare company Novacyt surged 17.4% after it got a green signal for its COVID-19 diagnostic test for procurement under the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing process.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -9.07% 242.5 Delayed Quote.-36.30%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC -6.25% 272.4 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
TESCO PLC -3.70% 215.7 Delayed Quote.-12.15%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 45 862 M
EBIT 2020 2 750 M
Net income 2020 1 823 M
Debt 2020 6 216 M
Yield 2020 11,7%
P/E ratio 2020 5,88x
P/E ratio 2021 5,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 10 457 M
Chart AVIVA PLC
Duration : Period :
Aviva plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIVA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 412,99  GBp
Last Close Price 266,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maurice Ewen Tulloch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Alastair Montague Non-Executive Chairman
Erica Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Michael Mire Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC-36.30%12 908
AXA-38.78%39 951
PRUDENTIAL PLC-25.29%34 723
METLIFE, INC.-38.04%28 922
AFLAC INCORPORATED-32.50%25 801
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-36.72%23 121
