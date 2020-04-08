UK stock rally fizzles as deaths rise; Tesco warns of surging costs

Shares in Britain's biggest retailer fell 4.7% after saying it expects to take a hit of up to 925 million pounds and warned it was unable to give a profit forecast for this financial year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.3% after closing at a near two-week high on Tuesday, while midcap shares lost 1.1% - down from a three-week high.

Insurers Aviva and Direct Line fell 8.9% and 4.9%, respectively, after they pulled their 2019 final dividends as they look to ride out the economic fallout from the pandemic.

On a brighter note, healthcare company Novacyt surged 17.4% after it got a green signal for its COVID-19 diagnostic test for procurement under the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing process.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)