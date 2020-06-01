Log in
AVIVA PLC    AV.   GB0002162385

UK watchdog sets framework for insurers' Covid-19 court battle

06/01/2020 | 02:39am EDT
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said it has selected a sample of insurance policy wordings for a court to consider in July if insurers should pay claims from companies hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The FCA said it has selected 17 examples from business interruption insurance policies used by 16 insurers who have entered into a framework agreement with the regulator for governing the process and timetable for the test case.

"Given the representative nature of the policies and wordings we have selected, we expect the test case to provide guidance for the interpretation of many other business insurance policies that are not in the representative sample," the FCA said

"This means that other insurers will also be affected by the test case and its conclusions. In early July, we expect to publish a comprehensive list of other insurers and many other BI policies in the market that we expect the test case to affect, based on firm submissions."

The FCA said it expects the court case will happen in the second half of July, lasting 5-10 days.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -5.42% 247.7 Delayed Quote.-40.84%
AXA -3.27% 16.38 Real-time Quote.-34.77%
HISCOX LTD -3.04% 740.4 Delayed Quote.-48.01%
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED -0.56% 8.83 End-of-day quote.-31.44%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC -2.87% 392.4 Delayed Quote.-30.29%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD -1.50% 309.5 Delayed Quote.-22.06%
Financials
Sales 2020 46 028 M 57 039 M 57 039 M
Net income 2020 1 766 M 2 189 M 2 189 M
Net Debt 2020 6 216 M 7 703 M 7 703 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,00x
Yield 2020 12,3%
Capitalization 9 725 M 12 003 M 12 051 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 31 181
Free-Float 97,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 375,83 GBp
Last Close Price 247,70 GBp
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
Maurice Ewen Tulloch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Non-Executive Chairman
Erica Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Jason Michael Windsor CFO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Adrian Alastair Montague Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIVA PLC-40.84%12 003
AXA-34.77%43 456
PRUDENTIAL PLC-27.74%33 578
METLIFE, INC.-29.35%32 682
AFLAC INCORPORATED-31.06%26 168
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-34.97%24 079
