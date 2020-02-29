Avivagen : Announces Large Order for OxC-beta™ Livestock and Expansion into Additional Applications

'The Corporation intends to accelerate market access and the commercial uptake of its OxC-beta™ Livestock product, an innovative product that has the potential to eliminate the use of antibiotics as growth promoters in livestock feed, a problem that needs an urgent solution and which represents a multi-billion dollar market.' - Jolyon Burton

Avivagen offers its commercial partners scientifically backed, evidence-based products which are in high demand from multiple channels including veterinarians, farmers and producers, pet owners and retailers.

Avivagen maintains the highest manufacturing standards and is a proud member of the NASC, a self-regulating body, which protects and enhances the integrity of the animal health product industry.

Avivagen is actively collaborating with companies in Canada, the United States, the Philippines, Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand, and we are seeking more relationships internationally.