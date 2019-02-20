Avivagen enters into Partnership with CSA to Sell and Distribute OxC-beta™ Livestock in the United States

OTTAWA, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV) (“Avivagen”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership with CSA Animal Nutrition providing for the sales and distribution of OxC-beta™ Livestock (“OxC-beta”) by CSA in the United States. Under the terms of the agreement, CSA will coordinate commercial scale validation research with potential customers and fulfill a sales and distribution role with OxC-beta™ for poultry, swine and dairy cattle in the United States. This agreement provides Avivagen with an experienced partner with numerous established relationships throughout the United States.



“We’re very excited to be entering into this important relationship that will bring OxC-beta to this crucial market and allow for the sale of OxC-beta within the United States,” said Kym Anthony, Chairman and Interim CEO, Avivagen Inc. “With their extensive technical experience and relationships and ability to access the US livestock and poultry markets, CSA represents a strong partner for Avivagen. The timing is good given the regulatory process in the US is now completed and we look to add sales and distribution networks in new markets to significantly drive our sales.”

This US partnership provides Avivagen with access to 20% of the world’s Global Feed Market and encompasses poultry, swine and dairy cattle.

CSA’s unique business model provides nutrition solutions and services for meat, milk and egg producers, feed manufacturers and nutrition consultants. As an independent, science based and customer focused firm, CSA’s priorities are driven by nutrition for the animal and economics for its customers, providing quality solutions, services and products for a wide range of customers. In addition to providing core nutrition services, CSA will engage in screening, validating, and commercializing emerging nutrition technologies. As an independent firm, CSA has the flexibility and expertise to reach a variety of customers across numerous species, from integrated commercial livestock and poultry production companies and young animal product manufacturers to premix blenders, thereby enhancing the potential adoption and sale of OxC-beta.

About CSA Animal Nutrition

With a seasoned management team of experts who have an average of over 20 years experience and possess extensive industry experience, CSA provides science based independent recommendations as technology advances, markets change and consolidation occurs across the additives, premix and feed segments. CSA’s independence and flexibility empower it to align with strategic partners to validate and rapidly commercialize new technologies to serve multiple clients and species. Core nutrition services offered by CSA include nutrition program design, diet specifications and formula optimization based on customer objectives and goals. CSA provides independent research-based recommendations to help its customers achieve production and financial goals; CSA also helps its customer with sourcing of micro-ingredients and screening, validation, and application of new technologies such as OxC-beta. For more information on CSA Animal Nutrition, please visit their website at www.CSAAnimalNutrition.com . Avivagen takes no responsibility for the contents of the CSA website and the contents of such website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com . The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ Livestock

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours, and is a non-antibiotic means of maintaining optimal health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be effective and economic in replacing the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. OxC-beta™ Livestock is currently registered and available for sale in the Philippines, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand and USA.

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ Livestock product is safe, effective and could fulfill the global mandate to remove all in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters. Numerous international livestock trials with poultry and swine using OxC-beta Livestock have proven that the product performs as well as, and, sometimes, in some aspects, better than in-feed antibiotics.

