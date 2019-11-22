AVJennings : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Bruce Hayman Opens in a new Window

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity AVJennings Limited ABN 44 004 327 771 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Bruce Gordon Hayman Date of last notice 19 October 2005

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Interest Nature of indirect interest N/A (including r g stered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 20 November 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Nil Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 85,000 Number disposed Nil Value/Considerat on $59,732.55 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 85,000 Ordinary Shares