Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  AVJennings Limited    AVJ   AU000000AVJ0

AVJENNINGS LIMITED

(AVJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AVJennings : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Bruce Hayman Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 12:02am EST

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

AVJennings Limited

ABN

44 004 327 771

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Bruce Gordon Hayman

Date of last notice

19 October 2005

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct Interest

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including r g stered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

20 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Nil

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

85,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Considerat on

$59,732.55

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

85,000 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Example:Natureonof-marketchangetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options, issue Acquisition of shares on market of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Nil

Name of registered holder

Nil

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Nil

No. and class of securities to

Nil

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Nil

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Nil

Note:Value/ConsiderationIf consideration is non-cash, provide details and

Nil

an estimated valuation

Nil

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

AVJennings Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 05:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVJENNINGS LIMITED
12:02aAVJENNINGS : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Bruce Hayman Opens in a new Wi..
PU
11/21GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Change of Director's Interest - Mr Bruce Hayman
PU
10/30AVJENNINGS : Queensland Investor Day Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
10/24AVJENNINGS : Notice of Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window
PU
10/24AVJENNINGS : Annual Report 2019 Opens in a new Window
PU
09/25AVJENNINGS : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Peter Summers Opens in a new W..
PU
09/05AVJENNINGS : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement Opens in a new Windo..
PU
09/05AVJENNINGS : Annual Financial Report - 30 June 2019 Opens in a new Window
PU
09/05AVJENNINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/22AVJENNINGS : Partners with Victorian Government Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 340 M
EBIT 2020 35,4 M
Net income 2020 23,8 M
Debt 2020 167 M
Yield 2020 5,88%
P/E ratio 2020 9,60x
P/E ratio 2021 8,50x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 241 M
Chart AVJENNINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AVJennings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,65  AUD
Last Close Price 0,60  AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,24%
Spread / Average Target 9,24%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Keith Summers Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Sae Peng Cheong Non-Executive Chairman
Stenio C. Orlandi Chief Operating Officer
Larry Mahaffy Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Sam Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVJENNINGS LIMITED11.43%164
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 634
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.90%32 921
VONOVIA SE19.65%28 425
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 102
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group