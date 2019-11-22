AVJennings : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Bruce Hayman Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Name of entity
|
AVJennings Limited
|
|
|
|
ABN
|
44 004 327 771
|
|
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
|
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
|
Bruce Gordon Hayman
|
Date of last notice
|
|
19 October 2005
|
|
|
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct Interest
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
N/A
|
(including r g stered holder)
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
|
interest.
|
|
Date of change
|
20 November 2019
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Nil
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
Number acquired
|
85,000
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
Value/Considerat on
|
$59,732.55
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
valuation
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
85,000 Ordinary Shares
|
|
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Example:Natureonof-marketchangetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options, issue Acquisition of shares on market of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Nil
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Nil
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Nil
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
Date of change
|
Nil
|
|
No. and class of securities to
|
Nil
|
|
which interest related prior to
|
|
change
|
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
Nil
|
|
Interest acquired
|
|
Interest disposed
|
Nil
|
|
Note:Value/ConsiderationIf consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
Nil
|
|
an estimated valuation
|
Nil
|
|
Interest after change
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
|
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
No
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
|
N/A
|
trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
|
N/A
|
this provided?
|
|
|
