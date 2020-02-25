AVJennings : First Half FY20 Results Presentation Speaker Notes Opens in a new Window

First Half FY20 Results Presentation Speaker Notes

26 February 2020

Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director - Mr Peter Summers

Chief Financial Officer - Mr Larry Mahaffy

Welcome everyone to this teleconference on AVJennings' results for the six months ended 31 December 2019. As always, we appreciate you taking the time to dial into this teleconference and the continued interest you show in AVJennings.

The six months to 31 December 2019, and the months since, have seen a number of national and global challenges. The impact of droughts, then the devastating fires, have been felt by so many. I would like to add to previous comments about our thoughts and sympathies to those effected, especially those who have suffered loss of loved ones.

And, of course, the current uncertainties around the coronavirus, have added another level of anxiety to the global environment.

However, whilst not underplaying the seriousness of any of these matters, in many ways, underlying factors have continued along consistently with our expectations. Throughout this presentation I hope to provide more understanding of what I mean by this and how our actions have been consistent with those expectations.

For this presentation I will be using as my reference the Investor Briefing document we lodged with the ASX a short time ago. So, if possible, access to that document will prove beneficial in you following this teleconference.

Starting on Slide 3, I would like to begin this theme of consistency by reminding everyone once again what we do, and as importantly, what we don't do. In particular, recent years have seen significant movements both up and down in apartments, particularly CBD high rise apartments. We continue to focus on the traditional, deeper elements of the market, and as Slide 4 shows, we do that with an aim to supply those parts of the market that are also traditional and stable - and importantly, that means a strong focus on domestic buyers.

Slide 5 sets out the 3 main areas to cover in this presentation. Each will be expanded on later. But to set the background for this, can I explain, in a big picture way what this means.

Firstly, we believe the results were strong in light of market conditions. Importantly they were responsible in that we balanced short term outcomes against balance sheet stability and longer term outcomes. Market conditions have started to show signs of recovery and we are confident market fundamentals will see a continued improvement in those market conditions.

However, the recovery remains shallow at this stage and therefore we needed to manage our business accordingly. Our horizontal development profile allows us to do this by managing both timing and size of stages.

This is best seen through the reduction in work in progress numbers seen on Slide 12 which will be discussed shortly.