AVJennings : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window

27 November 2019

RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AVJENNINGS LIMITED

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting and proxies received in respect of each resolution, as set out in the attached proxy summary.

Resolutions 2, 3a, 3b, 3c and 4 were all passed. Whilst Resolution 2, the Remuneration Report, was passed, the Company has received a first strike on that resolution at the Annual General Meeting held in Sydney earlier today.

Whilst the 'no' vote represented 38.9% of votes cast, the total of the 'no' vote represented only 6.2% of the issued capital of the Company.

No specific objection to the content of the remuneration report has been provided. Whilst no specific objection was raised, and which the Company can address, the Company respects all shareholders views and will continue to work with shareholders to ensure that their views are known and considered, when formulating strategy. Yours faithfully,

Carl Thompson
Secretary.