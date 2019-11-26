Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  AVJennings Limited    AVJ   AU000000AVJ0

AVJENNINGS LIMITED

(AVJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AVJennings : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 07:53pm EST

27 November 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 4, Rialto North Tower

525 Collins Street

Melbourne Vic 3000.

Dear Sir,

RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AVJENNINGS LIMITED

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting and proxies received in respect of each resolution, as set out in the attached proxy summary.

Resolutions 2, 3a, 3b, 3c and 4 were all passed. Whilst Resolution 2, the Remuneration Report, was passed, the Company has received a first strike on that resolution at the Annual General Meeting held in Sydney earlier today.

Whilst the 'no' vote represented 38.9% of votes cast, the total of the 'no' vote represented only 6.2% of the issued capital of the Company.

No specific objection to the content of the remuneration report has been provided. Whilst no specific objection was raised, and which the Company can address, the Company respects all shareholders views and will continue to work with shareholders to ensure that their views are known and considered, when formulating strategy. Yours faithfully,

Companyarl ThompsonSecretary.

AVJENNINGS LIMITED

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Wednesday, 27 November, 2019

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by

(as at proxy close):

proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Resolution

Votes

Votes

Discretionary

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Abstain **

Resolution

For

Against

Chairman of Meeting

Discretionary

Abstain

Result

Other Nominated

Person/s

2 ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

22,422,751

24,963,633

425,678

712,333

219,164,561

39,750,084

25,323,633

219,164,561

Carried

286,655

61.08%

38.92%

3A RE-ELECTION OF MR SIMON CHEONG AS A

263,464,989

11,114,260

453,324

739,979

89,334

281,535,191

11,114,260

89,334

Carried

DIRECTOR

286,655

96.20%

3.80%

3B RE-ELECTION OF MRS ELIZABETH SAM AS

263,399,919

11,152,156

462,598

749,253

107,234

281,479,395

11,152,156

107,234

Carried

A DIRECTOR

286,655

96.19%

3.81%

3C ELECTION OF MR PHILIP KEARNS AS A

274,359,488

161,500

462,598

749,253

138,321

292,438,964

161,500

138,321

Carried

DIRECTOR

286,655

99.94%

0.06%

4 APPROVAL TO INCREASE OF THE TOTAL

25,324,402

24,959,869

510,545

797,200

223,101,996

42,746,602

25,309,869

223,101,996

Carried

AGGREGATE ANNUAL REMUNERATION

286,655

AMOUNT PAYABLE TO INDEPENDENT

62.81%

37.19%

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Printed: 27/11/2019 11:02:03AM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

AVJennings Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 00:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVJENNINGS LIMITED
07:53pAVJENNINGS : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window
PU
07:48pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
07:03pAVJENNINGS : AGM 2019 - Chairman & Managing Director Addresses Opens in a new Wi..
PU
06:28pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :AGM 2019 - Chairman & Managing Director Addresses
PU
11/24GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :AVJ Progressing with 3500 Lot Project in SEQ Growth Corr..
PU
11/24AVJENNINGS : AVJ Progressing with 3500 Lot Project in SEQ Growth Corridor
PU
11/22AVJENNINGS : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Bruce Hayman Opens in a new Wi..
PU
11/21GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Change of Director's Interest - Mr Bruce Hayman
PU
10/30AVJENNINGS : Queensland Investor Day Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
10/24AVJENNINGS : Notice of Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 340 M
EBIT 2020 35,4 M
Net income 2020 23,8 M
Debt 2020 167 M
Yield 2020 5,88%
P/E ratio 2020 9,60x
P/E ratio 2021 8,50x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 241 M
Chart AVJENNINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AVJennings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,65  AUD
Last Close Price 0,60  AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,24%
Spread / Average Target 9,24%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Keith Summers Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Sae Peng Cheong Non-Executive Chairman
Stenio C. Orlandi Chief Operating Officer
Larry Mahaffy Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Sam Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVJENNINGS LIMITED12.38%162
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%45 675
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.05%32 583
VONOVIA SE18.87%28 093
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 638
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group