AVJennings : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting Opens in a new Window

27 November 2019
The Manager
Company Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Level 4, Rialto North Tower
525 Collins Street
Melbourne Vic 3000.
Dear Sir,
RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
AVJENNINGS LIMITED
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting and proxies received in respect of each resolution, as set out in the attached proxy summary.
Resolutions 2, 3a, 3b, 3c and 4 were all passed. Whilst Resolution 2, the Remuneration Report, was passed, the Company has received a first strike on that resolution at the Annual General Meeting held in Sydney earlier today.
Whilst the 'no' vote represented 38.9% of votes cast, the total of the 'no' vote represented only 6.2% of the issued capital of the Company.
No specific objection to the content of the remuneration report has been provided. Whilst no specific objection was raised, and which the Company can address, the Company respects all shareholders views and will continue to work with shareholders to ensure that their views are known and considered, when formulating strategy. Yours faithfully,
Companyarl ThompsonSecretary.
AVJENNINGS LIMITED
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
(ASX REPORT)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote
Manner in which votes were cast in person or by
(as at proxy close):
proxy on a poll (where applicable)
Resolution
Votes
Votes
Discretionary
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Abstain **
Resolution
For
Against
Chairman of Meeting
Discretionary
Abstain
Result
Other Nominated
Person/s
2 ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
22,422,751
24,963,633
425,678
712,333
219,164,561
39,750,084
25,323,633
219,164,561
Carried
286,655
61.08%
38.92%
3A RE-ELECTION OF MR SIMON CHEONG AS A
263,464,989
11,114,260
453,324
739,979
89,334
281,535,191
11,114,260
89,334
Carried
DIRECTOR
286,655
96.20%
3.80%
3B RE-ELECTION OF MRS ELIZABETH SAM AS
263,399,919
11,152,156
462,598
749,253
107,234
281,479,395
11,152,156
107,234
Carried
A DIRECTOR
286,655
96.19%
3.81%
3C ELECTION OF MR PHILIP KEARNS AS A
274,359,488
161,500
462,598
749,253
138,321
292,438,964
161,500
138,321
Carried
DIRECTOR
286,655
99.94%
0.06%
4 APPROVAL TO INCREASE OF THE TOTAL
25,324,402
24,959,869
510,545
797,200
223,101,996
42,746,602
25,309,869
223,101,996
Carried
AGGREGATE ANNUAL REMUNERATION
286,655
AMOUNT PAYABLE TO INDEPENDENT
62.81%
37.19%
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
