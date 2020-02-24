Log in
AVJennings : Teleconference-Half Year Results to 31 Dec 2019 Opens in a new Window

02/24/2020 | 06:59pm EST

25 February 2020

ASX RELEASE

AVJENNINGS LIMITED

(ASX: AVJ)

HALF YEAR RESULTS TO 31 DECEMBER 2019

AVJennings Limited advises that it will release its Half Year Results to 31 December 2019 on Wednesday, 26 February 2020.

AVJennings Limited's Managing Director, Peter Summers, will present the Company's results via teleconference.

Teleconference details are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, 26 February 2020

Time:

11.00 a.m. (AEDT) (8.00 a.m. Singapore time)

Dial In:

1800 123 296 (Australia)

800 616 2288 (Singapore)

+61 2 8038 5221 (International)

Conference ID:

5418409

The presentation slides and results announcement will be made available on the AVJennings website www.avjennings.com.au prior to the teleconference.

For further information contact:

Media:

Investor Relations:

David Lowden

Carl Thompson

Head of Corporate Communications

Company Secretary

Ph: +61 428 711 466

Ph: +61 3 8888 4802

Andrew Keys

Keys Thomas Associates

Ph: +61 400 400 380

Disclaimer

AVJennings Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 23:58:02 UTC
