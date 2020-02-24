AVJennings : Teleconference-Half Year Results to 31 Dec 2019 Opens in a new Window

25 February 2020
ASX RELEASE
AVJENNINGS LIMITED
(ASX: AVJ)
HALF YEAR RESULTS TO 31 DECEMBER 2019
AVJennings Limited advises that it will release its Half Year Results to 31 December 2019 on Wednesday, 26 February 2020.
AVJennings Limited's Managing Director, Peter Summers, will present the Company's results via teleconference.
Teleconference details are as follows:
Date:
Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Time:
11.00 a.m. (AEDT) (8.00 a.m. Singapore time)
Dial In:
1800 123 296 (Australia)
800 616 2288 (Singapore)
+61 2 8038 5221 (International)
Conference ID:
5418409
The presentation slides and results announcement will be made available on the AVJennings website www.avjennings.com.au prior to the teleconference.
For further information contact:
Media:
Investor Relations:
David Lowden
Carl Thompson
Head of Corporate Communications
Company Secretary
Ph: +61 428 711 466
Ph: +61 3 8888 4802
Andrew Keys
Keys Thomas Associates
Ph: +61 400 400 380
