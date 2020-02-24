AVJennings : Teleconference-Half Year Results to 31 Dec 2019 Opens in a new Window

25 February 2020

ASX RELEASE

AVJENNINGS LIMITED

(ASX: AVJ)

HALF YEAR RESULTS TO 31 DECEMBER 2019

AVJennings Limited advises that it will release its Half Year Results to 31 December 2019 on Wednesday, 26 February 2020.

AVJennings Limited's Managing Director, Peter Summers, will present the Company's results via teleconference.

Teleconference details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 Time: 11.00 a.m. (AEDT) (8.00 a.m. Singapore time) Dial In: 1800 123 296 (Australia) 800 616 2288 (Singapore) +61 2 8038 5221 (International) Conference ID: 5418409

The presentation slides and results announcement will be made available on the AVJennings website www.avjennings.com.au prior to the teleconference.