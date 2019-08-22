AVJennings : Partners with Victorian Government Opens in a new Window

Log in
AVJennings : Partners with Victorian Government

08/22/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

23 August 2019

ASX RELEASE

AVJENNINGS LIMITED

(ASX: AVJ)

AVJennings Partners with Victorian Government in

Urban Renewal Project

AVJennings Limited is pleased to announce that it has entered into a development agreement with Victoria's Department of Housing for the renewal of an ageing public housing estate in Brunswick West, an inner Melbourne suburb.

The State of Victoria has partnered with AVJennings to redevelop the entire site to significantly increase the amount of public housing and open space as part of the Government's program to redevelop old public housing estates.

There will be 111 new public and 8 community residences all of which will be managed by Women's Housing with an additional 79 private dwellings - 50 apartments and 29 townhomes.

The public housing component will comprise two 6 storey apartment buildings with a 6 storey private apartment building connected by treelined pathways.

The design philosophy adopts a blind tenure approach to ensure public and private dwellings are externally indistinguishable from each other. The project will be delivered through various stages with completion expected in 2024.

AVJennings CEO Mr Peter Summers said: "We are delighted to be working with the State of Victoria on this important renewal program. Regeneration of public housing is an important priority for the State Government and AVJennings will bring its considerable experience in developing quality, affordable and desirable communities to this exciting project."

Media:

Investor Relations:

David Lowden

Carl Thompson

Head of Corporate Communications

Company Secretary

Ph: +61 428 711 466

Ph: +61 3 8888 4802

Andrew Keys

Keys Thomas Associates

Ph: +61 400 400 380

Disclaimer

AVJennings Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:22:10 UTC
