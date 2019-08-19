AVJennings : Reports FY19 Results - Expects Stronger FY20 Opens in a new Window

ASX / Media release 20 August 2019

AVJennings reports FY19 results - expects stronger FY20

FY19 result in brief

Turnover $296.5 million; down 20.3%

PBT $23.8 million and PAT $16.4 million; down 47% and 48% respectively

Fully franked final dividend of 1.5 cents per share (bringing total FY19 dividends to 2.5 cents per share fully franked)

Australian residential community developer AVJennings Ltd (The Company, AVJennings, ASX:AVJ) today reported a profit before tax of $23.8 million for the year ended 30 June 2019, down 47% from FY18. This result is consistent with the update provided by the Company on 2 August 2019.

The lower profit reflects softer market conditions, particularly in Melbourne and Sydney. The Company's performance was partially underwritten by the settlement of contracts signed in prior periods, including those with good margins from Lyndarum North and 'Waterline Place' (GEM Apartments) in Victoria, together with others from 'Arcadian Hills' Cobbitty, 'Argyle' Elderslie, 'Evergreen' Spring Farm and 'Magnolia' Hamlyn Terrace in New South Wales. Pleasingly, most contracts settled as expected, with relatively few customers requiring a short extension to their contracted settlement period to obtain mortgage finance.

Directors declared that a fully franked final dividend of 1.5 cents per share be paid in September 2019, taking total dividends declared for FY19 to 2.5 cents per share.

Land inventory rose nominally to 9,531 lots (9,373 in FY18). Subsequent to balance date, AVJennings entered into a binding Heads of Agreement to develop a 3,500 lot greenfield site at Caboolture, in the fast growing south-east Queensland corridor. Located between Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, this project enhances the Company's long- term growth profile and was secured on a capital-light basis.

1,600 lots were under development as at 30 June 2019; 18% lower than FYE18. Gearing (net debt/total assets) of 26.6% was higher than at FYE18 (20.4%) but remains comfortably within the Company's target range of 15-35%. Net debt rose to $182.1 million ($130.7 million FY18) due to settlement and early development of 'Ara Hills' in Auckland, New Zealand together with the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in 'Riverton' in Jimboomba, Queensland.