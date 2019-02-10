Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Avjennings Ltd    AVJ   AU000000AVJ0

AVJENNINGS LTD (AVJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/08
0.565 AUD   -0.88%
05:25pAVJENNINGS : 1H19 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
05:10pAVJENNINGS : Media Release 1H19 Results Opens in a new Window
PU
05:05pAVJENNINGS : Dividend/Distribution - AVJ Opens in a new Window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avjennings : 1H19 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 05:25pm EST

Half Year Results 2019 Presentation

11 FEBRUARY 2019

Table of Contents

About AVJennings 1H19 Summary Detailed financials

3

6

7

Market conditions and outlook for 2019 Appendices

11

15

-2-

Housing matters. Community matters.

- -33--

Building on our past. Shaping your future.

What We Do

(1) We buy land (2) develop and sub-divide it (3) then sell a mix of land and AVJ built homes on our land

PRE-DEVELOPMENT

PHASE

TIME

PRE-DEVELOPMENT PHASE

TIME

-5-

Disclaimer

AVJennings Limited published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2019 22:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVJENNINGS LTD
05:25pAVJENNINGS : 1H19 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
05:10pAVJENNINGS : Media Release 1H19 Results Opens in a new Window
PU
05:05pAVJENNINGS : Dividend/Distribution - AVJ Opens in a new Window
PU
05:05pAVJENNINGS : Half Yearly Report and Accounts Opens in a new Window
PU
2018AVJENNINGS : 1H19 Update Opens in a new Window
PU
2018AVJENNINGS : AGM 2018 - Poll Results Opens in a new Window
PU
2018AVJENNINGS : AGM 2018 Chairman and Managing Director Speeches Opens in a new Win..
PU
2018AVJENNINGS : Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form Opens in a new W..
PU
2018AVJENNINGS : Annual Report 2018 - AVJennings Limited Opens in a new Window
PU
2018AVJENNINGS : Change of Directors' Interest Notices-Appendix 3Ys Opens in a new W..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 379 M
EBIT 2019 52,1 M
Net income 2019 28,1 M
Debt 2019 128 M
Yield 2019 8,23%
P/E ratio 2019 7,64
P/E ratio 2020 8,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 230 M
Chart AVJENNINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Avjennings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,62  AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Keith Summers Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Sae Peng Cheong Non-Executive Chairman
Stenio C. Orlandi Chief Operating Officer
Larry Mahaffy Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Sam Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVJENNINGS LTD7.62%163
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%45 408
VONOVIA10.36%25 625
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%22 295
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN5.43%17 044
VINGROUP JSC--.--%13 559
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.