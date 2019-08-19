Avjennings : 30 June 2019 Preliminary Final Report-Appendix 4E Opens in a new Window

AVJennings Limited ABN: 44 004 327 771 30 June 2019 Preliminary Final Report Appendix 4E This Financial Report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an Annual Financial Report. Accordingly, it is recommended that this Report be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018 and any public announcements made by AVJennings Limited during the year ended 30 June 2019 in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange. AVJennings Limited ABN 44 004 327 771 - Page 1 30 June 2019 Preliminary Final Report

Contents Page Results for Announcement to the Market...................................................................... 3 Directors' Report........................................................................................................... 4 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income.................................................... 8 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.............................................................. 9 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity............................................................. 10 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows....................................................................... 11 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.......................................................... 12 1 Corporate information............................................................................................. 12 2 Basis of preparation and accounting policies......................................................... 12 3 Revenues from contracts with customers............................................................. 19 4 Income and expenses............................................................................................ 20 5 Income tax.............................................................................................................. 21 6 Dividends ............................................................................................................... 22 7 Contributed equity .................................................................................................. 23 8 Operating segments .............................................................................................. 24 9 Net tangible asset backing...................................................................................... 27 10 Interest in joint operations....................................................................................... 27 11 Investments accounted for using the equity method.............................................. 28 12 Investment property................................................................................................ 28 13 Borrowings.............................................................................................................. 29 14 Contingencies......................................................................................................... 29 15 Significant events after the balance sheet date...................................................... 29 16 Status of review of accounts.................................................................................. 29 AVJennings Limited ABN 44 004 327 771 - Page 2 30 June 2019 Preliminary Final Report

Results for Announcement to the Market Appendix 4E for the year ended 30 June 2019 2019 2018 Decrease $'000 $'000 $'000 % Revenues 296,467 372,167 (75,700) (20.3)% Profit after tax 16,439 31,347 (14,908) (47.6)% Net profit attributable to owners of the Company 16,439 31,347 (14,908) (47.6)% Dividends Cents per Franked amount per share share at 30% tax Current period 1.0 1.0 Interim dividend Final dividend 1.5 1.5 Total dividend 2.5 2.5 Previous period Interim dividend 2.0 2.0 Final dividend 3.0 3.0 Total dividend 5.0 5.0 Record date for determining entitlements to dividend: 6 September 2019 Payment date: 20 September 2019 The Company's Dividend Re-Investment Plan remains suspended. Explanation of results The Operating and Financial Review in the Directors' Report provides an explanation of the results. AVJennings Limited ABN 44 004 327 771 - Page 3 30 June 2019 Preliminary Final Report

Directors' Report For the year ended 30 June 2019 The Directors present their Report on the Company and its controlled entities for the year ended 30 June 2019. DIRECTORS The names of the Company's Directors in office during the year and until the date of this Report are as below. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated. S Cheong Non-Executive Chairman RJ Rowley Non-Executive Deputy Chairman PK Summers Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer E Sam Non-Executive Director B Chin Non-Executive Director BG Hayman Non-Executive Director TP Lai Non-Executive Director BL Tan Non-Executive Director P Kearns Non-Executive Director (appointed 21 March 2019) OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW Financial Results The Company recorded a Net Profit Before Tax of $23.8 million for the year ended 30 June 2019, down 47% on the previous year (30 June 2018: $45.1 million) and Net Profit After Tax of $16.4 million (30 June 2018: $31.3 million). On 2 August 2019 the Company provided a market update indicating that its NPBT for FY19 would be approximately $23 million, and the result is in line with this guidance. Profit for the year was adversely affected by a deterioration in consumer confidence in the residential property market, particularly in the large Melbourne and Sydney markets. This lack of confidence was despite continuing strong industry fundamentals and did not begin to abate until late in FY19 following the Federal election in May 2019, lowering of interest rates and the prospect of improved availability of mortgage finance for customers. Dividends Directors declared that a fully franked final dividend of 1.5 cents per share be paid in September 2019, taking total dividends declared for FY19 to 2.5 cents per share, fully franked. Business Overview For reasons above, FY19 proved to be a very challenging year. There were fewer contracts signed than in the preceding financial year, with the result that the Company's performance was underwritten to a greater degree by the settlement of contracts signed in prior periods. This included settlements with good margins at Lyndarum North and 'Waterline Place' (GEM Apartments) in Victoria, together with settlements at 'Arcadian Hills' Cobbitty, 'Argyle' Elderslie, "Evergreen" Spring Farm and 'Magnolia' Hamlyn Terrace in NSW. Pleasingly, the rate of settlement failure experienced by the Company was negligible, although a higher number of customers did require a short extension to their contracted settlement period to obtain mortgage finance. AVJennings Limited ABN 44 004 327 771 - Page 4 30 June 2019 Preliminary Final Report

Directors' Report For the year ended 30 June 2019 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW (continued) FY19 also saw other initiatives and outcomes which, although not materially impacting on results in that year, will be important factors in coming years. In Queensland we were able to advance a number of projects which will see more stages from more projects move into profit recognition in FY20. One of those projects is our significant 'Riverton' project in Jimboomba, the remaining 50% of which was acquired from the former joint venture partner during the year. We also substantially advanced development work for the Buckley B stage at Hobsonville Point, Auckland, for which some $26.9 million of pre-sales are on hand. The wholesale nature of our current New Zealand operations means that its results have traditionally been lumpy and, while it traded profitably in FY19, it will make a much larger contribution next financial year as a result of completing those pre-sales. Although the South Australian business continued to trade at a loss, we have continued to operate against plans for improved performance. Revision to cost structures, operational methods and product will improve both sales and efficiency. Alongside these changes we have continued to rationalise the level of funds invested in the South Australian business. Benefits will continue to flow from the reorganisation of the Company's management and project control structure undertaken during the year, which were implemented right across the business. These changes included the appointment of a Chief Operating Officer in September 2018. Balance Sheet and Land Holdings Controlled land inventory rose nominally to 9,531 lots (30 June 2018: 9,373 lots). Reflecting slower market conditions, at 30 June 2019 1,600 lots were under development, 18% below the FY18 number. The gearing ratio (net debt/total assets) at 26.6% was higher than 20.4% in FY18 but remains comfortably within the Company's target range of 15-35%. The Company extended the term of its main banking facility by a further 12 months to 30 September 2021 on substantially the same terms. While net cash used in operating activities was $45.8 million (30 June 2018: net cash from operating activities $47.6 million) it is important to bear in mind that approximately $62.8 million was invested in the acquisition and first stage of development of Ara Hills. This will be the Company's new flagship project in Auckland that is expected to start contributing to earnings in 2022. Cash generation from the balance of operations was therefore positive at approximately $17 million, notwithstanding the softer market conditions experienced during the year. Subsequent Events On 2 August 2019 the Company announced it had entered into binding Heads of Agreement documentation with the landowner, to develop a large greenfield site located in Caboolture West, Brisbane. Whilst the total project is expected to yield over 8,000 lots, the Heads of Agreement relates to the initial part of the project which will see the delivery of approximately 3,500 lots into this fast-growingsouth-east Queensland corridor. This has been secured on a low capital intensive basis. AVJennings Limited ABN 44 004 327 771 - Page 5 30 June 2019 Preliminary Final Report

