Avjennings : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Peter Summers Opens in a new Window

AVJENNINGS LTD (AVJ)

AVJENNINGS LTD (AVJ)
News

Avjennings : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Peter Summers

09/12/2018 | 03:07am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity AVJennings Limited ABN 44 004 327 771

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Summers

Date of last notice

5 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

  • 1. Indirect interest 3,193,176 Ordinary shares

  • 2. Direct interest 1,171,953 Ordinary shares

  • 3. Indirect interest 242,315 Service Rights

  • 4. Indirect interest 1,687,403 Performance Rights

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Indirect interest in shares held by Pacific Custodians Pty Limited as trustee of the AVJennings Deferred Employee Share Plan and in Service and Performance Rights

Date of change

11 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

  • 1. Indirect interest 3,193,176 Ordinary shares

  • 2. Direct interest 1,171,953 Ordinary shares

  • 3. Indirect interest 242,315 Service Rights

  • 4. Indirect interest 1,687,403 Performance Rights

Class

Ordinary Shares, Service Rights and Performance Rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

  • 1. Nil

  • 2. Nil

  • 3. 255,486 Service Rights on 11 September 2018

  • 4. 445,906 Performance Rights on 11 September

    2018

Number disposed

1. 2. 3. 4.

Nil Nil Nil Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is noncash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil

No. of securities held after change

  • 1. Indirect interest 3,193,176 Ordinary shares

  • 2. Direct interest 1,171,953 Ordinary shares

  • 3. Indirect interest 497,801 Service Rights

  • 4. Indirect interest 2,133,309 Performance Rights

Nature of change

Example: onmarket trade, offmarket trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buyback

Grant of Service and Performance Rights under the AVJ Equity Incentive Plan

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is noncash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

AVJennings Limited published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 01:06:05 UTC
0
0
0
