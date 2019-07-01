Avjennings : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Summers Opens in a new Window

Log in
Avjennings : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Summers

0
07/01/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

AVJennings Limited

ABN

44 004 327 771

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Summers

Date of last notice

16 October 2018

Part 1 ‐ Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

1.

Indirect interest 3,605,167 Ordinary shares

2.

Direct interest 1,225,095 Ordinary shares

3.

Indirect interest 497,801 Service Rights

4.

Indirect interest 1,309,328 Performance

Rights

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect interest

in shares

held by

Pacific

(including registered holder)

Custodians Pty

Limited as

trustee

of the

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

AVJennings Deferred Employee Share Plan and in

Service and Performance Rights

relevant interest.

Date of change

1 July 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

1.

Indirect interest 3,605,167 Ordinary shares

2.

Direct interest 1,225,095 Ordinary shares

3.

Indirect interest 497,801 Service Rights

4.

Indirect interest 1,309,328 Performance

Rights

Class

Ordinary Shares, Service Rights and Performance

Rights

Number acquired

1.

249,974 (Ordinary Shares - Vesting of Service

Rights)

2.

Nil

3.

Nil

4.

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

1.

Nil

2.

Nil

3.

Nil

4.

Nil

Value/Consideration

1.

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

2.

Nil

3.

Nil

estimated valuation

4.

Nil

No. of securities held after change

1.

Indirect interest 3,855,141 Ordinary shares

2.

Direct interest 1,225,095 Ordinary shares

3.

Indirect interest 247,827 Service Rights

4.

Indirect interest 1,309,328 Performance Rights

Nature of change

Vesting of Service Rights on 1 July 2019, on testing

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

of vesting conditions attached to LTI offers in

September 2016, 2017 and 2018.

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

AVJennings Limited published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 00:22:01 UTC
