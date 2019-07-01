Avjennings : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Summers Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
AVJennings Limited
ABN
44 004 327 771
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Peter Summers
Date of last notice
16 October 2018
Part 1 ‐ Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
1.
Indirect interest 3,605,167 Ordinary shares
2.
Direct interest 1,225,095 Ordinary shares
3.
Indirect interest 497,801 Service Rights
4.
Indirect interest 1,309,328 Performance
Rights
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect interest
in shares
held by
Pacific
(including registered holder)
Custodians Pty
Limited as
trustee
of the
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
AVJennings Deferred Employee Share Plan and in
Service and Performance Rights
relevant interest.
Date of change
1 July 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
1.
Indirect interest 3,605,167 Ordinary shares
2.
Direct interest 1,225,095 Ordinary shares
3.
Indirect interest 497,801 Service Rights
4.
Indirect interest 1,309,328 Performance
Rights
Class
Ordinary Shares, Service Rights and Performance
Rights
Number acquired
1.
249,974 (Ordinary Shares - Vesting of Service
Rights)
2.
Nil
3.
Nil
4.
Nil
Number disposed
1.
Nil
2.
Nil
3.
Nil
4.
Nil
Value/Consideration
1.
Nil
2.
Nil
3.
Nil
4.
Nil
No. of securities held after change
1.
Indirect interest 3,855,141 Ordinary shares
2.
Direct interest 1,225,095 Ordinary shares
3.
Indirect interest 247,827 Service Rights
4.
Indirect interest 1,309,328 Performance Rights
Nature of change
Vesting of Service Rights on 1 July 2019, on testing
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
of vesting conditions attached to LTI offers in
September 2016, 2017 and 2018.
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
