Avjennings : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Summers Opens in a new Window

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity AVJennings Limited ABN 44 004 327 771

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Peter Summers Date of last notice 16 October 2018

Part 1 ‐ Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest 1. Indirect interest 3,605,167 Ordinary shares 2. Direct interest 1,225,095 Ordinary shares 3. Indirect interest 497,801 Service Rights 4. Indirect interest 1,309,328 Performance Rights Nature of indirect interest Indirect interest in shares held by Pacific (including registered holder) Custodians Pty Limited as trustee of the Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the AVJennings Deferred Employee Share Plan and in Service and Performance Rights relevant interest. Date of change 1 July 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 1. Indirect interest 3,605,167 Ordinary shares 2. Direct interest 1,225,095 Ordinary shares 3. Indirect interest 497,801 Service Rights 4. Indirect interest 1,309,328 Performance Rights Class Ordinary Shares, Service Rights and Performance Rights Number acquired 1. 249,974 (Ordinary Shares - Vesting of Service Rights) 2. Nil 3. Nil 4. Nil

