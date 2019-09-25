Avjennings : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Peter Summers Opens in a new Window
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
AVJennings Limited
ABN
44 004 327 771
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Peter Summers
Date of last notice
2 July 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
1.
Indirect interest 3,855,141 Ordinary shares
2.
Direct interest 1,225,095 Ordinary shares
3.
Indirect interest 247,827 Service Rights
4.
Indirect interest 1,309,328 Performance Rights
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect interest
in shares
held by
Pacific
AVJennings Deferred Employee Share Plan and in
Date of change
20 September 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
1.
Indirect interest 3,855,141 Ordinary shares
2.
Direct interest 1,225,095 Ordinary shares
3.
Indirect interest 247,827 Service Rights
4.
Indirect interest 1,309,328 Performance Rights
Class
Ordinary Shares, Service Rights and Performance
Rights
Number acquired
1.
229,715 (Ordinary Shares - Vesting of
Performance Rights on 20 September 2019)
2.
Nil
3. 317,521 Service Rights on 20 September 2019
4. 554,044 Performance Rights on 20 September
2019
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number disposed
1.
Nil
2.
Nil
3.
Nil
4.
229,714 Performance Rights on 20 September
2019
Nil
Value/Consideration
1.
Nil
estimated valuation
4.
Nil
2.
Nil
No. of securities held after change
1.
Indirect interest 4,084,856 Ordinary shares
2.
Direct interest 1,225,095 Ordinary shares
3.
Indirect interest 565,348 Service Rights
4.
Indirect interest 1,403,943 Performance Rights
September 2016 LTI Offer
Nature of change
1.
Vesting
of
229,715
Performance
Rights
on
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
testing
of
vesting
conditions attached
to
plan, participation in buy-back
2.
Nil
3. Grant of
317,521 Service Rights
under
AVJ
Equity Incentive Plan
4.
-
Forfeiture of 229,714 Performance Rights
on testing of vesting conditions attached to
September 2016 LTI offer and
-
Grant of 554,044 Performance Rights under
AVJ Equity Incentive Plan
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest after change
