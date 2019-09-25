Avjennings : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Peter Summers Opens in a new Window

Log in
Avjennings : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Peter Summers

09/25/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

AVJennings Limited

ABN

44 004 327 771

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Summers

Date of last notice

2 July 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

1.

Indirect interest 3,855,141 Ordinary shares

2.

Direct interest 1,225,095 Ordinary shares

3.

Indirect interest 247,827 Service Rights

4.

Indirect interest 1,309,328 Performance Rights

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect interest

in shares

held by

Pacific

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

Service and Performance Rights

(including r g tered holder)

Custodians Pty

Limited as

trustee

of the

relevant interest.

AVJennings Deferred Employee Share Plan and in

Date of change

20 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

1.

Indirect interest 3,855,141 Ordinary shares

2.

Direct interest 1,225,095 Ordinary shares

3.

Indirect interest 247,827 Service Rights

4.

Indirect interest 1,309,328 Performance Rights

Class

Ordinary Shares, Service Rights and Performance

Rights

Number acquired

1.

229,715 (Ordinary Shares - Vesting of

Performance Rights on 20 September 2019)

2.

Nil

3. 317,521 Service Rights on 20 September 2019

4. 554,044 Performance Rights on 20 September

2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

1.

Nil

2.

Nil

3.

Nil

4.

229,714 Performance Rights on 20 September

2019

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

3.

Nil

Value/Consideration

1.

Nil

estimated valuation

4.

Nil

2.

Nil

No. of securities held after change

1.

Indirect interest 4,084,856 Ordinary shares

2.

Direct interest 1,225,095 Ordinary shares

3.

Indirect interest 565,348 Service Rights

4.

Indirect interest 1,403,943 Performance Rights

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

September 2016 LTI Offer

Nature of change

1.

Vesting

of

229,715

Performance

Rights

on

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

testing

of

vesting

conditions attached

to

plan, participation in buy-back

2.

Nil

3. Grant of

317,521 Service Rights

under

AVJ

Equity Incentive Plan

4.

-

Forfeiture of 229,714 Performance Rights

on testing of vesting conditions attached to

September 2016 LTI offer and

-

Grant of 554,044 Performance Rights under

AVJ Equity Incentive Plan

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to

Note:changeDetails are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Note:Value/ConsiderationIf consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

AVJennings Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 01:52:05 UTC
