Avjennings : Change of Directors' Interest Notices-Appendix 3Ys Opens in a new Window

AVJENNINGS LTD (AVJ)
Avjennings : Change of Directors' Interest Notices-Appendix 3Ys

10/16/2018 | 02:18am CEST

16 October 2018

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Level 4, Rialto North Tower 525 Collins Street Melbourne Vic 3000.

Dear Sirs,

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICES

Attached are Change of Director's Interest Notices (Appendix 3Ys), lodged on behalf of Mr Simon Cheong, Mr Jerome Rowley, Mrs Elizabeth Sam and Mr Peter Summers.

Yours faithfully,

Carl Thompson Company Secretary

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity

ABN

AVJennings Limited 44 004 327 771

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Cheong Sae Peng

Date of last notice

26 April 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Shares received in lieu of a fully frank dividend of A$0.03 per share paid on 11 October 2018 under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP).

Date of change

11 October 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

209,386,826

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

9,494,561

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

The applicable share price for the DRP shares was A$0.6616 per share.

No. of securities held after change

218,881,387

Nature of change

Issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Nil

Interest acquired

Nil

Interest disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Interest after change

Nil

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Dated 16 October 2018

Name of entity

AVJennings Limited

ABN

44 004 327 771

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Reginald Jerome Rowley

Date of last notice

26 April 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

Direct Interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

N/A

Date of change

11 October 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

258,502

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

11,721

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

A$7,754.61 (at A$0.6616 per share)

No. of securities held after change

270,223

Nature of change

Issue of securities under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No.

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Disclaimer

AVJennings Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 00:17:02 UTC
