Avjennings : Change of Directors' Interest Notices-Appendix 3Ys Opens in a new Window

16 October 2018

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICES

Attached are Change of Director's Interest Notices (Appendix 3Ys), lodged on behalf of Mr Simon Cheong, Mr Jerome Rowley, Mrs Elizabeth Sam and Mr Peter Summers.

Carl Thompson Company Secretary

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

AVJennings Limited 44 004 327 771

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Cheong Sae Peng Date of last notice 26 April 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Shares received in lieu of a fully frank dividend of A$0.03 per share paid on 11 October 2018 under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP). Date of change 11 October 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 209,386,826 Class Ordinary Number acquired 9,494,561 Number disposed NIL Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation The applicable share price for the DRP shares was A$0.6616 per share. No. of securities held after change 218,881,387 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan.

Dated 16 October 2018

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity AVJennings Limited ABN 44 004 327 771

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Reginald Jerome Rowley Date of last notice 26 April 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change 11 October 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 258,502 Class Ordinary Number acquired 11,721 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation A$7,754.61 (at A$0.6616 per share) No. of securities held after change 270,223

Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Issue of securities under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

