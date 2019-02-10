Avjennings : Dividend/Distribution - AVJ Opens in a new Window

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name AVJENNINGS LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
AVJ - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday February 11, 2019
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.01000000
Ex Date
Thursday February 28, 2019
Record Date
Friday March 1, 2019
Payment Date
Friday March 22, 2019
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
AVJENNINGS LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type
ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code
AVJ
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Monday February 11, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
AVJ
Registration Number
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday December 31, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday March 1, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday February 28, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday March 22, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.01000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.01000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.01000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 5 - Further information
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)
30.0000 %
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary