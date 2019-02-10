Log in
AVJENNINGS LTD (AVJ)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/08
0.565 AUD   -0.88%
05:25pAVJENNINGS : 1H19 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
05:10pAVJENNINGS : Media Release 1H19 Results Opens in a new Window
PU
05:05pAVJENNINGS : Dividend/Distribution - AVJ Opens in a new Window
PU
Avjennings : Dividend/Distribution - AVJ Opens in a new Window

02/10/2019 | 05:05pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name AVJENNINGS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

AVJ - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 11, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.01000000

Ex Date

Thursday February 28, 2019

Record Date

Friday March 1, 2019

Payment Date

Friday March 22, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AVJENNINGS LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

AVJ

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday February 11, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

AVJ

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 1, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday February 28, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday March 22, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.01000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.01000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.01000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

AVJennings Limited published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2019 22:04:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 379 M
EBIT 2019 52,1 M
Net income 2019 28,1 M
Debt 2019 128 M
Yield 2019 8,23%
P/E ratio 2019 7,64
P/E ratio 2020 8,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 230 M
