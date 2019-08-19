Log in
AVJENNINGS LTD

(AVJ)
08/19
0.58 AUD   +1.75%
08:22pAVJENNINGS : FY19 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
07:57pAVJENNINGS : Reports FY19 Results - Expects Stronger FY20 Opens in a new Window
PU
07:57pAVJENNINGS : FY19 Results Teleconference Opens in a new Window
PU
Avjennings : Dividend/Distribution - AVJ Opens in a new Window

08/19/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AVJENNINGS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

AVJ - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday August 20, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.01500000

Ex Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

Record Date

Friday September 6, 2019

Payment Date

Friday September 20, 2019

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

AVJENNINGS LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

44004327771

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

AVJ

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday August 20, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

AVJ

Notification of dividend / distribution

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday September 6, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday September 20, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.01500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment

Plan (DRP)

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution? No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.01500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.01500000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

AVJennings Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 23:56:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 319 M
EBIT 2019 24,3 M
Net income 2019 15,9 M
Debt 2019 178 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 9,35x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 236 M
Chart AVJENNINGS LTD
Avjennings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,52  AUD
Last Close Price 0,58  AUD
Spread / Highest target -10,3%
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Keith Summers Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Sae Peng Cheong Non-Executive Chairman
Stenio C. Orlandi Chief Operating Officer
Larry Mahaffy Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Sam Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVJENNINGS LTD8.57%157
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%41 770
VONOVIA SE13.16%26 957
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 566
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 398
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-22.63%12 353
