Avjennings : Dividend Reinvestment Plan Pricing Opens in a new Window

ASX Release
21 September 2018
AVJennings Limited (ASX: AVJ) Announces Dividend Reinvestment Plan Pricing
On 17 August 2018, AVJennings Limited ('the Company') announced a final dividend of 3 cents per share for year ended 30 June 2018 and that the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) remains active . Eligible shareholders who have selected the DRP as their preferred dividend payment method will receive their final dividend in shares.
In accordance with the terms of the DRP, we advise that the issue price per share is A$0.6616, being the average of the daily volume weighted average price of all AVJ Shares sold on the ASX during the Pricing Period, which commenced on 14 September 2018 and concluded on 20 September 2018, less a 2.5% discount.
The deadline for shareholders to indicate DRP participation, or change an existing nomination, was 5.00 p.m (AEST) on Tuesday, 18 September 2018.
The new shares will be issued to shareholders participating in the DRP on 11 October 2018.
Media: David Lowden
Head of Corporate Communications Ph: + 61 428 711 466
Investor Relations: Carl Thompson Company Secretary Ph: +61 3 8888 4802
Andrew Keys
Keys Thomas Associates Ph: +61 400 400 380
