Avjennings : Dividend Reinvestment Plan Pricing Opens in a new Window

AVJENNINGS LTD (AVJ)

AVJENNINGS LTD (AVJ)
News 
Avjennings : Dividend Reinvestment Plan Pricing

09/21/2018 | 03:34am CEST

ASX Release

21 September 2018

AVJennings Limited (ASX: AVJ) Announces Dividend Reinvestment Plan Pricing

On 17 August 2018, AVJennings Limited ('the Company') announced a final dividend of 3 cents per share for year ended 30 June 2018 and that the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) remains active . Eligible shareholders who have selected the DRP as their preferred dividend payment method will receive their final dividend in shares.

In accordance with the terms of the DRP, we advise that the issue price per share is A$0.6616, being the average of the daily volume weighted average price of all AVJ Shares sold on the ASX during the Pricing Period, which commenced on 14 September 2018 and concluded on 20 September 2018, less a 2.5% discount.

The deadline for shareholders to indicate DRP participation, or change an existing nomination, was 5.00 p.m (AEST) on Tuesday, 18 September 2018.

The new shares will be issued to shareholders participating in the DRP on 11 October 2018.

Media: David Lowden

Head of Corporate Communications Ph: + 61 428 711 466

Investor Relations: Carl Thompson Company Secretary Ph: +61 3 8888 4802

Andrew Keys

Keys Thomas Associates Ph: +61 400 400 380

Disclaimer

AVJennings Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 01:33:03 UTC
