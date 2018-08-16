Avjennings : FY18 Results Teleconference Opens in a new Window

16 August 2018
ASX RELEASE
AVJENNINGS LIMITED
(ASX: AVJ)
FULL YEAR RESULTS TO 30 JUNE 2018
AVJennings Limited advises that it proposes to release its Full Year Results to 30 June 2018 on Friday, 17 August 2018.
AVJennings Limited's Managing Director, Peter Summers, will present the Company's results via teleconference.
Teleconference details are as follows:
Date: Time: Dial In:
Friday, 17 August 2018
11.00 a.m. (AEST) (9.00 a.m. Singapore time)
1800 123 296 (Australia)
800 616 2288 (Singapore)
+61 2 8038 5221 (International)Conference ID: 3277613
The presentation slides and results announcement will be made available on the AVJennings websitewww.avjennings.com.auprior to the teleconference.
For further information contact:
Media: David Lowden
Head of Corporate Communications Ph: +61 428 711 466
Investor Relations: Carl Thompson Company Secretary Ph: +61 3 8888 4802
Andrew Keys
Keys Thomas Associates Ph: +61 400 400 380
