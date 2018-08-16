Avjennings : FY18 Results Teleconference Opens in a new Window

Log in
08/16/2018 | 01:36am CEST

16 August 2018

ASX RELEASE

AVJENNINGS LIMITED

(ASX: AVJ)

FULL YEAR RESULTS TO 30 JUNE 2018

AVJennings Limited advises that it proposes to release its Full Year Results to 30 June 2018 on Friday, 17 August 2018.

AVJennings Limited's Managing Director, Peter Summers, will present the Company's results via teleconference.

Teleconference details are as follows:

Date: Time: Dial In:

Friday, 17 August 2018

11.00 a.m. (AEST) (9.00 a.m. Singapore time)

1800 123 296 (Australia)

800 616 2288 (Singapore)

+61 2 8038 5221 (International)Conference ID: 3277613

The presentation slides and results announcement will be made available on the AVJennings websitewww.avjennings.com.auprior to the teleconference.

For further information contact:

Media: David Lowden

Head of Corporate Communications Ph: +61 428 711 466

Investor Relations: Carl Thompson Company Secretary Ph: +61 3 8888 4802

Andrew Keys

Keys Thomas Associates Ph: +61 400 400 380

Disclaimer

AVJennings Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 23:35:09 UTC
