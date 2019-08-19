Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Avjennings Ltd    AVJ   AU000000AVJ0

AVJENNINGS LTD

(AVJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/19
0.58 AUD   +1.75%
08:22pAVJENNINGS : FY19 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
07:57pAVJENNINGS : Reports FY19 Results - Expects Stronger FY20 Opens in a new Window
PU
07:57pAVJENNINGS : FY19 Results Teleconference Opens in a new Window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avjennings : FY19 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

FY19 Results Presentation

20 August 2019

Table of Contents

About AVJennings

Financials

Looking forward

Appendices

2

Housing matters. Community matters.

3

What we do

(1) We buy land (2) develop and sub-divide it (3) then sell a mix of land and AVJennings built homes on our land

and we don't do inner city high-rise or contract building.

4

Financials

Balance

Sheet

Profit

Cash

& Loss

Flow

Dividends

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AVJennings Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 00:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVJENNINGS LTD
08:22pAVJENNINGS : FY19 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
07:57pAVJENNINGS : Reports FY19 Results - Expects Stronger FY20 Opens in a new Window
PU
07:57pAVJENNINGS : FY19 Results Teleconference Opens in a new Window
PU
07:57pAVJENNINGS : Dividend/Distribution - AVJ Opens in a new Window
PU
07:27pAVJENNINGS : 30 June 2019 Preliminary Final Report-Appendix 4E Opens in a new Wi..
PU
07/01AVJENNINGS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Summers Opens in a new..
PU
04/23AVJENNINGS : Increases Commitment to Residential Market in SEQ Opens in a new Wi..
PU
03/20AVJENNINGS : Appointment of Director - Mr Philip Kearns Opens in a new Window
PU
03/20AVJENNINGS : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Philip Kearns Opens in a new W..
PU
02/28AVJENNINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 319 M
EBIT 2019 24,3 M
Net income 2019 15,9 M
Debt 2019 178 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 9,35x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 236 M
Chart AVJENNINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Avjennings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,52  AUD
Last Close Price 0,58  AUD
Spread / Highest target -10,3%
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Keith Summers Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Sae Peng Cheong Non-Executive Chairman
Stenio C. Orlandi Chief Operating Officer
Larry Mahaffy Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Sam Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVJENNINGS LTD8.57%157
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%41 770
VONOVIA SE13.16%26 957
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 566
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 398
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-22.63%12 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group