Avjennings : FY19 Results Teleconference Opens in a new Window

20 August 2019
ASX RELEASE
AVJENNINGS LIMITED
(ASX: AVJ)
FULL YEAR RESULTS TO 30 JUNE 2019
AVJennings Limited advises that it has released its Full Year Results to 30 June 2019 today, Tuesday, 20 August 2019.
AVJennings Limited's Managing Director, Peter Summers, will present the Company's results via teleconference.
Teleconference details are as follows:
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, 20 August 2019
|
Time:
|
2.00 p.m. (AEST) (12.00 noon Singapore time)
|
Dial In:
|
1800 123 296 (Australia)
|
|
800 616 2288 (Singapore)
|
|
+61 2 8038 5221 (International)
|
Conference ID:
|
7945649
The presentation slides and results announcement will be made available on the AVJennings website www.avjennings.com.au prior to the teleconference.
|
For further information contact:
|
|
Media:
|
Investor Relations:
|
David Lowden
|
Carl Thompson
|
Head of Corporate Communications
|
Company Secretary
|
Ph: +61 428 711 466
|
Ph: +61 3 8888 4802
|
|
Andrew Keys
|
|
Keys Thomas Associates
|
|
Ph: +61 400 400 380
Disclaimer
AVJennings Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 23:56:02 UTC