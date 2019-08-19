Avjennings : FY19 Results Teleconference Opens in a new Window

20 August 2019

ASX RELEASE

AVJENNINGS LIMITED

(ASX: AVJ)

FULL YEAR RESULTS TO 30 JUNE 2019

AVJennings Limited advises that it has released its Full Year Results to 30 June 2019 today, Tuesday, 20 August 2019.

AVJennings Limited's Managing Director, Peter Summers, will present the Company's results via teleconference.

Teleconference details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 20 August 2019 Time: 2.00 p.m. (AEST) (12.00 noon Singapore time) Dial In: 1800 123 296 (Australia) 800 616 2288 (Singapore) +61 2 8038 5221 (International) Conference ID: 7945649

The presentation slides and results announcement will be made available on the AVJennings website www.avjennings.com.au prior to the teleconference.