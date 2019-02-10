Avjennings : Half Yearly Report and Accounts Opens in a new Window

AVJennings Limited ABN: 44 004 327 771

31 December 2018 Half-Year Report

Appendix 4D

This Interim Financial Report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an Annual Financial Report. Accordingly, it is recommended that this Report be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018 and any public announcements made by AVJennings Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange.

31 December 2018 Half-Year Report

Contents

Results for Announcement to the Market

Appendix 4D for the half-year ended 31 December 2018

For the half-year ended 31 December 31 December 2018 2017 $'000 $'000

Decrease $'000

%

Profit after taxRevenues

Net profit attributable to owners of the Company

113,246

1,421

1,421

184,639 (71,393) (38.7)% 15,482 (14,061) (90.8)% 15,482 (14,061) (90.8)%

1 March 2019

Record date for determining entitlements to dividend:

Payment date:

22 March 2019

The Company's Dividend Re-Investment Plan is suspended.

Explanation of results

The Operating and Financial Review in the Directors' Report provides an explanation of the results.

The Directors present their Report on the Company and its controlled entities for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

DIRECTORS

The names of the Company's Directors in office during the year and until the date of this Report are as below. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated.

S Cheong Non-Executive Chairman RJ Rowley Non-Executive Deputy Chairman PK Summers Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer E Sam Non-Executive Director B Chin Non-Executive Director BG Hayman Non-Executive Director TP Lai Non-Executive Director BL Tan Non-Executive Director

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

Financial Results

The Company reported a profit before tax of $2.167 million for the half year ended 31 December 2018. Profit after tax was $1.421 million (31 December 2017: $15.482 million). Compared with the previous corresponding period, profit before and after tax declined approximately 91%. The result is consistent with statements made to the market prior to balance date and reflects the deferral of revenue originally expected to be booked late in the first half, together with softer trading conditions in key markets.

In contrast to previous periods, the result does not include any material contribution from new sales to builders recognised (but not settled) during the half due to the commencement, on 1st July, of the new revenue accounting standard AASB15, which reduces the scope for recognition of revenue prior to cash settlement. Had the prior accounting standard (AASB118) continued to operate, the profit before tax reported would have been approximately $1 million (refer Note 2 for further details).

Business Overview

The Company advised the market in December 2018 that its earnings for financial 2019 would be even more heavily skewed towards the second half than in previous financial years, with approximately $11 million in profit contribution deferred due to settlement delays in Stages 1-3 at Lyndarum-North, Stages 2 and 5 at Spring Farm, Stages 6-7 at Cobbitty and Stage 3B at Hobsonville Buckley B. Pleasingly, around $8.7 million of this has already or will be earned by the end of February, with much of the balance expected to be booked by the end of April.

The Company entered the second half with 883 pre-sold lots, 157 of which have settled since balance date, with a further 532 lots currently expected to settle by 30 June 2019 (including 62 apartments in the GEM building at 'Waterline', Victoria and 95 lots in Stages 4 and 5 at Lyndarum North, Victoria), de-risking some second half revenues and generating good cash inflow.

The stronger second half outlook enabled the Directors to declare an interim dividend of 1.0 cent per share fully franked, bringing to 4.0 cents per share dividends (including the 3 cents per share final dividend for FY18) paid during FY19. The DRP is suspended as Directors do not believe that it is in the best interests of shareholders to issue new stock at this time.

31 December 2018 Half-Year Report

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW (continued)

Balance Sheet and Land Holdings

Controlled land of 9,864 lots was down in comparison with the previous corresponding half (31 December 2017: 10,264 lots) but was up 5.2% from the level at 30 June 2018 (9,373 lots), due mainly to the settlement of the 'Hall Farm', New Zealand acquisition (582 lot equivalents), reported in the previous financial year. A site located in Mernda, Victoria (230 lot equivalents) was contracted during the period but is not expected to settle for 12 months because the acquisition is conditional upon planning outcomes, and due to these preconditions, it was not recognised in the first half accounts.

Work in progress was up half-on-half to 2,241 lots at balance date (31 December 2017: 1,991 lots) and from the position at 30 June 2018 (up 15% from 1,949 lots). 476 of these lots are presold, most are scheduled for completion before the end of May 2019, and all are expected to settle before financial year end, which puts the level of work in progress into its proper context.

AVJennings' completed, unsold stock level remains low and management continues to take action to ensure that new production commitments appropriately reflect perceived demand on a project-by-project basis. Pleasingly, the volume of aged, completed, unsold dwellings in Queensland reduced significantly during the half and management is now focused on selling down 21 recently completed dwellings at 'Arcadian Hills', Cobbitty, New South Wales during the second half.

Gearing (net debt/ total assets) remained low at 28.8% (total net debt $196.8M), up from the position in the previous corresponding half (31 December 2017: 25.5%) and as at 30 June 2018 (20.40%) due principally to the settlement of Hall Farm.

Outlook

Purchaser confidence subsided over the past six months and prices in the major established housing markets are correcting as a result. Management does not anticipate any material change in conditions until after the New South Wales and Federal elections have occurred and therefore expects that the full year result will be softer than that for the prior year.

The Company believes that confidence is being supressed by a combination of political uncertainty (especially Federal tax policy), sensationalist press commentary about the outlook for residential markets and the relatively sudden tapering of residential property lending appetite of banks. While improving affordability is encouraging the return of first homebuyers to the market, the impact of slower loan decisions and tighter credit conditions is significant, including second and subsequent buyers are no longer confident to contract prior to selling their existing home. These have slowed the transaction chain across the board.

On a more positive note, Australia stands alone in having experienced continuous GDP growth for the past 28 years and on balance this is expected to continue for at least the next 12 months, albeit there is risk that global headwinds may strengthen. Domestically, growth will continue to be supported by the accommodative monetary policy stance of the Reserve Bank of Australia and export-oriented industries will benefit from continued softening in the value of the Australian dollar. Additionally, Federal Government spending is likely to rise as the major political parties make significant pledges in support of their electoral campaigns.