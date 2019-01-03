Avnet : Accelerates IoT Innovation at CES 2019

New IoT and AI technology enables rapid prototyping and security at the edge; Music: Not Impossible demonstrates the power of IoT solutions and services

Through a combination of unique hardware, software and cloud connectivity solutions, Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) will bring Internet of Things (IoT) technology to life during CES 2019. The leading global technology solutions provider will introduce enhanced end-to-end IoT capabilities that accelerate the prototyping and development of IoT solutions for customers, provide artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge, as well as preview a customized Raspberry Pi-powered device for applications that require strong end-to-end security. Avnet will also demonstrate the innovative Music: Not Impossible device, a wearable technology developed in partnership with Not Impossible Labs that enables both deaf and hearing fans to experience live music in a new way.

Avnet will showcase its IoT expertise throughout CES, Jan. 8-11, at Booth 2609, at Tech East, Westgate Las Vegas Resort. Demonstrations of Music: Not Impossible will be available at the booth and also during Pepcom Digital Experience! on Monday, Jan. 7, at The Mirage.

“Customers developing IoT innovations need more than access to the right components. They need a smart, collaborative partner that can help them build a solid business case for IoT and then line up the resources, training and support to execute on it,” said Lou Lutostanski, global vice president of IoT for Avnet. “Through our unique end-to-end ecosystem, we’re solving IoT development challenges for customers of all sizes and at every stage of the product lifecycle. Several of the partnerships we’ve created to provide value for our customers, from device to insight, will be on display at CES next week.”

Through the addition of new technologies that support secure IoT and AI at the edge, Avnet is able to help its customers focus on business outcomes by leveraging insights to understand data and how it impacts their organizations.

Avnet offers comprehensive technology solutions for the IoT marketplace, spanning products, services and broad community expertise and will demonstrate the following technology solutions during CES 2019:

Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit – In an extension of its partnership with Microsoft, Avnet will introduce the Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit to help product developers overcome the challenges of bringing IoT products to market. The Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit features extensive connectivity and sensor options that help developers create highly secure OT and edge devices that quickly and easily connect to Microsoft Azure. Last spring, Microsoft named Avnet the lead partner for Microsoft Azure Sphere and the first to distribute the product. Azure Sphere is a solution for creating highly-secured, internet connected microcontroller-powered devices, and the new development kit supports rapid prototyping to accelerate IoT deployments.

Avnet SmartEdge Agile – Avnet will introduce its SmartEdge Agile IoT device at CES, enabling AI and security at the edge. Built by Avnet, powered by the STM32 from ST Microelectronics, and integrated with Octonion's Brainium AI software, the SmartEdge Agile platform is ideal for developing machine learning applications such as predictive maintenance and remote monitoring devices.

Avnet SmartEdge Industrial IoT Gateway – Avnet will preview the Avnet SmartEdge Industrial IoT Gateway, a customized, Raspberry Pi-powered device designed for home and industrial automation applications that require strong end-to-end security.

Music: Not Impossible – An exciting wearable technology, Music: Not Impossible transforms how the deaf community experiences live music by generating musical vibrations on the skin. Comprised of a lightweight vest, wrist bands and ankle bands featuring Vibrotextile ™ technology, the product creates an immersive sensory experience for both deaf and hearing concert goers. The initiative is part of a multi-year partnership that combines Avnet's product design and manufacturing expertise with Not Impossible Lab's mission to provide greater access to technology for the sake of humanity.

Developer Communities – With more than 1 million members, Avnet's Hackster.io and element14 are homes to the largest online communities for entrepreneurs, makers and engineers in the world. These communities are at the forefront of IoT innovation and rapid prototyping. They enable and encourage members to share ideas, solve problems, learn from experts and teach each other.

Educational Resource – The Avnet IoT Readiness Workshops provide practical, step-by-step guidance on how to bring IoT initiatives from idea to an action plan—in just two days. Taking place in eight cities this year, the Workshops offer presentations, discussions and exercises to help attendees gain a deeper understanding of IoT from both a business and technical readiness perspective, and also share best practices for integrating IoT into their digital transformation strategy.

For more information on Avnet’s IoT capabilities, please visit https://www.avnet.com/wps/portal/us/solutions/iot/overview.

