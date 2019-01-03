Avnet : Accelerates IoT Innovation at CES 2019

Through a combination of unique hardware, software and cloud
connectivity solutions, Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT)
will bring Internet of Things (IoT) technology to life during CES 2019.
The leading global technology solutions provider will introduce enhanced
end-to-end IoT capabilities that accelerate the prototyping and
development of IoT solutions for customers, provide artificial
intelligence (AI) at the edge, as well as preview a customized Raspberry
Pi-powered device for applications that require strong end-to-end
security. Avnet will also demonstrate the innovative Music:
Not Impossible device, a wearable technology developed in
partnership with Not Impossible Labs that enables both deaf and hearing
fans to experience live music in a new way.
Avnet will showcase its IoT expertise throughout CES, Jan. 8-11, at
Booth 2609, at Tech East, Westgate Las Vegas Resort. Demonstrations of
Music: Not Impossible will be available at the booth and also during
Pepcom Digital Experience! on Monday, Jan. 7, at The Mirage.
“Customers developing IoT innovations need more than access to the right
components. They need a smart, collaborative partner that can help them
build a solid business case for IoT and then line up the resources,
training and support to execute on it,” said Lou Lutostanski, global
vice president of IoT for Avnet. “Through our unique end-to-end
ecosystem, we’re solving IoT development challenges for customers of all
sizes and at every stage of the product lifecycle. Several of the
partnerships we’ve created to provide value for our customers, from
device to insight, will be on display at CES next week.”
Through the addition of new technologies that support secure IoT and AI
at the edge, Avnet is able to help its customers focus on business
outcomes by leveraging insights to understand data and how it impacts
their organizations.
Avnet offers comprehensive technology solutions for the IoT marketplace,
spanning products, services and broad community expertise and will
demonstrate the following technology solutions during CES 2019:
-
Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit – In an extension of its
partnership with Microsoft, Avnet will introduce the Avnet Azure
Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit to help product developers overcome the
challenges of bringing IoT products to market. The Avnet Azure Sphere
MT3620 Starter Kit features extensive connectivity and sensor options
that help developers create highly secure OT and edge devices that
quickly and easily connect to Microsoft Azure. Last spring, Microsoft
named Avnet the lead
partner for Microsoft Azure Sphere and the first to distribute the
product. Azure Sphere is a solution for creating highly-secured,
internet connected microcontroller-powered devices, and the new
development kit supports rapid prototyping to accelerate IoT
deployments.
-
Avnet SmartEdge Agile – Avnet will introduce its SmartEdge
Agile IoT device at CES, enabling AI and security at the edge.
Built by Avnet, powered by the STM32 from ST Microelectronics, and
integrated with Octonion’s Brainium AI software, the SmartEdge Agile
platform is ideal for developing machine learning applications such as
predictive maintenance and remote monitoring devices.
-
Avnet SmartEdge Industrial IoT Gateway – Avnet will preview the
Avnet SmartEdge Industrial IoT Gateway, a customized, Raspberry
Pi-powered device designed for home and industrial automation
applications that require strong end-to-end security.
-
Music: Not Impossible – An exciting wearable technology, Music:
Not Impossible transforms how the deaf community experiences live
music by generating musical vibrations on the skin. Comprised of a
lightweight vest, wrist bands and ankle bands featuring Vibrotextile™
technology, the product creates an immersive sensory experience for
both deaf and hearing concert goers. The initiative is part of a
multi-year partnership that combines Avnet’s product design and
manufacturing expertise with Not Impossible Lab’s mission to provide
greater access to technology for the sake of humanity.
-
Developer Communities – With more than 1 million members,
Avnet’s Hackster.io
and element14
are homes to the largest online communities for entrepreneurs, makers
and engineers in the world. These communities are at the forefront of
IoT innovation and rapid prototyping. They enable and encourage
members to share ideas, solve problems, learn from experts and teach
each other.
-
Educational Resource – The Avnet
IoT Readiness Workshops provide practical, step-by-step guidance
on how to bring IoT initiatives from idea to an action plan—in just
two days. Taking place in eight cities this year, the Workshops offer
presentations, discussions and exercises to help attendees gain a
deeper understanding of IoT from both a business and technical
readiness perspective, and also share best practices for integrating
IoT into their digital transformation strategy.
For more information on Avnet’s IoT capabilities, please visit https://www.avnet.com/wps/portal/us/solutions/iot/overview.
Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet
Follow
Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet
Connect
with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc
Connect
with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,
and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any
proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive
ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain
expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We
transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and
complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet
has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the
transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005616/en/