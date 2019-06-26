Log in
AVNET, INC.

(AVT)
Avnet : Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

06/26/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Jessica Daughetee promoted to lead Avnet’s Global Marketing Organization

Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced the internal promotion of Jessica Daughetee to chief marketing officer (CMO), reporting to MaryAnn Miller, chief administrative officer (CAO). Ms. Daughetee most recently served as vice president of global content, marketing and media.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005135/en/

Avnet has promoted Jessica Daughetee to Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, she is responsible for overseeing the strategy, planning and development of the company’s global marketing initiatives. (Photo: Business Wire)

As CMO, Ms. Daughetee will be responsible for overseeing the strategy, planning and development of Avnet’s global marketing initiatives including: advertising, branding, communications, content, creative services, digital strategies, events, press relations, social media and web. She brings more than 20 years’ experience across the marketing and communications spectrum to the CMO role.

“Since joining Avnet, Jessica has provided strategic leadership and delivered strong results using a multi-faceted approach, developing award-winning creative marketing campaigns to drive brand awareness and digital strategies that have amplified marketing efforts—all while helping to transform our nearly 100-year-old company into a technology solutions leader,” said MaryAnn Miller, chief administrative officer, Avnet. “I’m so pleased to announce the promotion of one of our own top women leaders to this important position. As CMO, Jessica will continue to drive awareness for the differentiated value of Avnet’s ecosystem and demand for Avnet’s solutions.”

Ms. Daughetee joined Avnet in 2016 as vice president of digital marketing, responsible for leading the development and deployment of the global digital strategy and marketing communications. Prior to joining Avnet she held several diverse senior-level marketing and communications positions at three top Fortune 500 companies, including Intel. There, one of the areas she was responsible for overseeing was the Intel Inside® Program, an iconic, powerhouse co-marketing machine. She transformed the program to achieve increased marketing return on investment (MROI) by influencing and aligning partner investments to Intel’s business priorities and significantly expanded Intel’s global marketing reach to 169 countries.

“Jessica has a talent for creatively tackling business challenges through smart strategy, and a unique ability to translate that into action to drive measurable impact across our global business,” said Bill Amelio, CEO, Avnet. “I’m excited to see how her passion will fuel Avnet’s marketing efforts to reach further.”

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet
Follow Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet
Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc
Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more at Avnet.com.


© Business Wire 2019
