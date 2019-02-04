Avnet : Awards Strella Biotechnology $100,000 as Winner of ASU Innovation Open

The future of innovation is stronger than ever, and companies are
continuously embracing creativity and supporting newfound ideas. In line
with this trend, Avnet
(Nasdaq: AVT),
a leading global technology solutions company, and Arizona State
University’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, today awarded Strella
Biotechnology with $100,000 as the winning team of the third annual ASU
Innovation Open (ASUio), held at ASU’s Tempe Campus on Friday, Feb. 1.
Awarding Stella Biotech $100k for winning the ASU Innovation Open held at ASU on Feb 1. From left to right: Cody Friesen, CEO Zero Mass Water; MaryAnn Miller, SVP HR & Marketing Avnet; Katherine Sizov, Founder & CEO Strella Biotechnology; Bill Amelio, CEO Avnet; and Sparky, ASU mascot. (Photo: Business Wire)
The team, led by Katherine Sizov from University of Pennsylvania,
demonstrated its biosensing platforms that measure fruit ripeness by
calculating ethylene gas production. This provides actionable data to
packers and distributors to reduce food waste and increase fruit
quality. The technology is already in use by apple packers in Washington
and Pennsylvania.
The ASUio is the largest student venture competition in the southwestern
United States. University students from across the nation and from all
disciplines participate in a series of three competitive rounds to
showcase the power of entrepreneurship in tackling the world’s most
challenging problems. Avnet’s continued support for the competition
underscores its commitment to guiding today’s ideas into tomorrow’s
technology. In addition to the $100,000 prize, Avnet offers their
valuable global design and engineering expertise to the grand prize
winner to optimize their solution.
“Each finalist exemplifies the creativity, talent and initiative that is
at the core of both the ASU Innovation Open and the entrepreneurial
spirit that is so prevalent in technology,” said Bill Amelio, Avnet CEO.
“This competition is the perfect example of how Avnet’s ecosystem can
help bring amazing ideas to life like the ones presented by these young
designers. We are proud to recognize Strella Biotechnology with the
grand prize, and we eagerly anticipate the impact all of these young
entrepreneurs will have on the world of technology.”
During the competition, teams showcased their business ventures powered
by innovative hardware and software technologies. In addition to Strella
Biotechnology, the other four 2019 ASUio finalists included:
-
Cloud
Agronomics, by Jack Roswell and Oleksiy Zhuk from Brown
University, is an aerial imaging and data analytics venture in the
agri-tech sector that is dedicated to reducing food waste. The company
collects ultra-high definition images taken from manned aircraft to
scout evidence of crop disease and advise farmers to act.
-
Infinite
Cooling, by Maher Damak from the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology, has developed technology to capture large amounts of pure
water from the evaporative losses of cooling towers in power plants.
This cooling apparatus has already been installed at a power plant on
the MIT campus, and other industry leaders plan to incorporate the
idea to recycle water for reuse in their cooling systems.
-
Solemate
Solutions, by Surabhi Kalyan and Kristine Khieu from
University of California, San Diego, makes a smart shoe insole that
optimizes lower-extremity rehabilitation following orthopedic surgery
by measuring weight applied and providing real-time feedback. The
smart sole can improve recovery time and help prevent serious
complications that may occur following patient discharge.
-
Soundskrit,
by Sahil Gupta from McGill University, leverages years of research in
biomimetic microphone design to develop multi-directional
Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) microphones to significantly
improve audio capture. This velocity microphone technology dynamically
tracks and listens to multiple inputs and improves years of stagnant
technology in audio capture.
“The Phoenix metropolitan area is quickly becoming a technology and
entrepreneurship hub, and at the Fulton Schools, we’re excited to be one
of the catalysts of this wave of innovation and creativity,” says Kyle
Squires, dean of the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering. “Through the
ASU Innovation Open, we’re bolstering new ideas from ventures like
Strella Biotechnology and the other competitors who are all on course to
become the technology leaders of tomorrow.”
In addition to Avnet’s $100,000 grand prize, additional sponsors for the
2019 ASUio provide support for the winners and finalists, including:
Zero Mass Water, SRP, ON Semiconductor, Sitewire, Board of Regents, and
Roambotics. All finalists will be considered for inclusion in the Avnet
Innovation Lab, a collaboration with ASU that attracts some of the
brightest entrepreneurs and provides funding, access to industry
experts, and mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs so they can
accelerate their next-generation technologies.
