Avnet : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

AVNET, INC.

AVNET, INC.

(AVT)
02/07/2020 | 04:31pm EST

Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that on Feb. 6, 2020, its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.21 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 18, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2020.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

Visit the Avnet Investor Relations website at ir.avnet.com or contact us at investorrelations@avnet.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 907 M
EBIT 2020 375 M
Net income 2020 96,3 M
Debt 2020 1 232 M
Yield 2020 2,25%
P/E ratio 2020 42,7x
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 3 708 M
