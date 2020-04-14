Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avnet, Inc.    AVT

AVNET, INC.

(AVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avnet : Hackster.io and UNDP Rally Global Engineering Community to Combat COVID-19 Through ‘Detect and Protect Challenge'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 09:09am EDT

In partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Hackster.io leading effort to bring forth low-cost, deployable solutions to detect and protect from virus in developing regions

Hackster.io, an Avnet community, is joining forces with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and 12 leading technology companies to support the world’s developing countries in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Launching today, the COVID-19 Detect and Protect Challenge is calling on engineers to design low-cost and easily deployable software, hardware and services that will support the detection and prevention of COVID-19 in some of the world’s most vulnerable areas.

“Through this challenge, our community at Hackster, the UNDP and Avnet’s technology partners are coming together to provide innovative solutions to get lifesaving technology to some of the world’s most vulnerable areas,” said Bill Amelio, CEO, Avnet. “We are proud to partner with the UNDP to activate local technology ecosystems to develop, shape and implement open-source solutions that can help detect and protect against COVID-19 around the world. It’s truly a global collaboration, with a longer-term and positive multiplier effect.”

The COVID-19 Detect and Protect Challenge aims to realize ten economical and easy-to-produce hardware solutions to strengthen detection and prevention efforts in developing countries, minimizing the strain on healthcare systems by helping to flatten the curve. Projects will be curated by Hackster and the UNDP, which will also work with each creator to deploy their projects to the frontlines where it is needed most.

“We’re turning to our network of developers and partners to share their ideas and designs with those who need them the most,” said Adam Benzion, co-founder, Hackster.io. “Through this challenge, we hope to bring forward some truly unique solutions that could make a real impact on the global fight against COVID-19.”

Avnet will provide support to accelerate the winners’ time to market by offering business consultation and access to engineering, design and manufacturing resources. Leveraging the power of Avnet’s extensive technology ecosystem, Hackster garnered further support from partners including Amazon Web Services, Arduino, Arm, Edge Impulse, Google, Microsoft, Nordic Semiconductor, Nvidia, NXP, Soracom and The Things Industries, each of whom will provide sponsorship, prizes and hardware and/or design support for a selection of project submissions.

Entries will be accepted and evaluated on a rolling basis through Summer of 2020. The UNDP will select the top ten inventions, whose creators will receive global recognition and monetary awards for their contribution to society and humankind.

Interested creators can go to https://www.covid19detectprotect.org/ to sign up and gather more information.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com and its Hackster community at www.Hackster.io (AVT) (CorpNws).

About UNDP

UNDP partners with people at all levels of society to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for everyone. On the ground in nearly 170 countries and territories, we offer global perspective and local insight to help empower lives and build resilient nations.www.undp.org


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AVNET, INC.
09:09aAVNET : Hackster.io and UNDP Rally Global Engineering Community to Combat COVID-..
BU
04/02AVNET INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06AVNET INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
03/06AVNET : Update on Avnet's Quarterly Guidance
BU
03/03AVNET, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25AVNET : Named as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for Seventh Consecuti..
BU
02/18AVNET : Upgrades Ultra96-V2 Single-Board Computer With Industrial Temperature Ca..
AQ
02/18AVNET : Upgrades Ultra96-V2 Single-Board Computer With Industrial Temperature Ca..
BU
02/10AVNET : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
AQ
02/07AVNET : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 470 M
EBIT 2020 351 M
Net income 2020 79,1 M
Debt 2020 1 232 M
Yield 2020 3,01%
P/E ratio 2020 35,4x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,24x
Capitalization 2 767 M
Chart AVNET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avnet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVNET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 32,22  $
Last Close Price 27,72  $
Spread / Highest target 69,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bill Joseph Amelio CEO, Principal Executive Officer & Director
Rodney C. Adkins Chairman
Thomas Liguori Chief Financial Officer
Max Chan Chief Information Officer
William H. Schumann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVNET, INC.-34.68%2 767
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.51%18 291
HEXAGON-14.15%16 567
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-1.32%15 871
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-7.92%11 692
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-22.52%10 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group