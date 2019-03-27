Log in
Avnet : Introduces Ultra96-V2 Development Board

03/27/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Updated board includes new features for industrial applications and wider market reach

Just one year after introducing its successful Ultra96 development board, Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, has released the new Ultra96-V2 to power industrial-grade Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Complete with an updated radio module that enables engineers to extend their reach into new markets, Avnet’s Ultra96-V2 is an ideal platform for smart home, automotive, industrial controls and many other applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005183/en/

Avnet’s new Ultra96-V2 is an ideal platform to power industrial-grade AI and IoT applications for sm ...

Avnet’s new Ultra96-V2 is an ideal platform to power industrial-grade AI and IoT applications for smart home, automotive, industrial controls and many others. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Ultra96-V2 board offers engineers and makers a very price competitive development platform for rapidly prototyping the next breakthroughs in AI, IoT, robotics and beyond,” said Bryan Fletcher, technical marketing director, Avnet. “Avnet is proud to support the 96Boards initiative by bringing new performance, additional power-savings, and programmable logic advances to this community of Arm experts and enthusiasts.”

The Ultra96-V2 enhances the capabilities of the 96Boards community with a range of peripherals and acceleration engines in the programmable logic not available from other offerings. Like its predecessor, the Ultra96-V2 is an Arm-based, Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+™ MPSoC development board built on the Linaro 96Boards Consumer Edition (CE) specification. The 96Boards are open source development platforms that can be used by system software developers for software applications, hardware devices and kernel programming for operating systems.

Engineers can now extend the market reach of their innovations globally with the Ultra96-V2’s new feature – a Wi-Fi / Bluetooth radio module from Microchip that is Agency Certified in more than 75 countries. Wireless options include 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 5 Low Energy support.

Avnet also updated all components on the Ultra96-V2 to allow industrial temperature grade options so that the board can operate in harsh industrial applications. Additional power control and monitoring is also possible with Infineon’s integrated power management ICs (PMICS) designed for tight board space requirements.

“Ultra96-V2 allows the 96Boards community members to explore programmable logic to accelerate software. Software engineers’ C, C++, and OpenCL algorithms can be compiled into the FPGA portion of the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC to achieve massive parallelism and really high performance,” said Tomas Evensen, CTO of Embedded Software at Xilinx.

Technical Specifications

The Ultra96-V2 features include:

  • Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZU3EG A484
  • Micron 2 GB (512M x32) LPDDR4 Memory
  • Delkin 16 GB microSD card + adapter
  • PetaLinux environment available for download
  • Microchip Wi-Fi / Bluetooth
  • Mini DisplayPort (MiniDP or mDP)
  • 1x USB 3.0 Type Micro-B upstream port
  • 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0 Type A downstream ports
  • 40-pin 96Boards Low-speed expansion header
  • 60-pin 96Boards High-speed expansion header
  • 85mm x 54mm form factor
  • Linaro 96Boards Consumer Edition compatible

The platform comes as a complete development kit including:

  • Ultra96-V2 development board
  • 16 GB microSD card + adapter
  • Voucher for SDSoC license from Xilinx
  • Quick-start instruction card

The Ultra96-V2 development board will be available in May for $249. For more information and how to pre-order today, visit http://avnet.me/NewUltra96V2.

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet
Follow Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet
Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc
Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.


© Business Wire 2019
