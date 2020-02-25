Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avnet, Inc.    AVT

AVNET, INC.

(AVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avnet : Named as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for Seventh Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 10:32am EST

Annual award from Ethisphere Institute recognizes Avnet’s emphasis on leading a purpose-driven business model with integrity

Avnet, a leading global technology solutions provider, has again been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies, marking the seventh consecutive year of recognition for Avnet. This award, from a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, honors the company’s consistent commitment to leading with integrity and purpose.

Avnet has been recognized every year since 2014 and is the sole honoree in the electronic components industry. In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.

“We are honored to be named one of Ethisphere’s most ethical companies for the seventh consecutive year,” said Bill Amelio, Avnet CEO. “In this critical time of transformation for our company, we’re focused on doing well as a company by doing good in the world. Our core values—especially those of integrity and empathy—have guided us through our nearly 100 years in the distribution industry, and we are looking forward to embarking on our next century as a distributor and a technology solutions provider with a renewed commitment to those principles.”

The award underscores Avnet’s ongoing commitment to prioritizing ethical business practices and inspiring employees to reach further and meet business goals with processes that promote fairness and social good.

“Congratulations to everyone at Avnet for earning this recognition,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. “This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and to affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good.”

Ethics & Performance

Ethisphere’s research supports the conclusion that ethics and financial performance go hand-in-hand. The annual practice of tracking how the stock prices of publicly traded honorees compare to the Large Cap Index found that listed 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies outperformed the large cap sector over five years by 13.5 percent. This “Ethics Premium” forms the basis upon which companies can correlate responsible behavior with shareholder value.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

Honorees

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AVNET, INC.
10:32aAVNET : Named as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for Seventh Consecuti..
BU
02/18AVNET : Upgrades Ultra96-V2 Single-Board Computer With Industrial Temperature Ca..
AQ
02/18AVNET : Upgrades Ultra96-V2 Single-Board Computer With Industrial Temperature Ca..
BU
02/10AVNET : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
AQ
02/07AVNET : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/30AVNET : to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
01/24AVNET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
01/23AVNET : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23AVNET INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
01/23AVNET : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 897 M
EBIT 2020 374 M
Net income 2020 96,3 M
Debt 2020 1 232 M
Yield 2020 2,46%
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
EV / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 3 389 M
Chart AVNET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avnet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVNET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 38,44  $
Last Close Price 33,95  $
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bill Joseph Amelio CEO, Principal Executive Officer & Director
Rodney C. Adkins Chairman
Thomas Liguori Chief Financial Officer
Max Chan Chief Information Officer
William H. Schumann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVNET, INC.-20.00%3 389
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%28 109
HEXAGON3.81%20 580
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED1.35%17 959
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED11.29%13 496
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-10.98%12 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group