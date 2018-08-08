Avnet : Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and 2018 Financial Results

Fourth quarter sales rose 10 percent year over year

Transformation delivered cash flow from operations of $236 million, the highest in five years

Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

Fourth Quarter Key Financial Highlights

Sales of $5.06 billion increased 9.8% year over year Sales grew 6.7% year over year in constant currency

GAAP operating income margin of 2.5% Non-GAAP adjusted operating income margin improved year over year to 3.7%

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.49 Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.99 increased 18% year over year

Delivered the strongest adjusted operating income dollars and margin performance in five quarters

Net working capital days improved sequentially by 7 days, from 93 to 86, and improved 14 days from the second quarter

Cash flow from operations reached $236 million

CEO Commentary

“We closed fiscal 2018 with great momentum in revenue growth, earnings and cash flow generation,” said Bill Amelio, Chief Executive Officer, Avnet. “Avnet’s unique ecosystem gives our customers access to an unparalleled suite of capabilities. We can now guide our enterprise and startup customers alike from idea to product and product to market. We do this by reducing complexity and delivering solutions that get products to market quickly and cost effectively. Our ecosystem is foundational, and when coupled with our ongoing transformation initiatives, we see a very exciting road ahead.”

Key Financial Metrics

($ in millions, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Results (GAAP) Jun – 18 Jun – 17 Change Y/Y Mar – 18 Change Q/Q Sales $ 5,059.2 $ 4,606.4 9.8 % $ 4,795.1 5.5 % Operating Income (Loss) 127.9 93.4 37.0 % (54.4 ) 335.2 % Operating Income (Loss) Margin 2.5 % 2.0 % 50 bps (1.1 ) % 366 bps Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.49 $ 0.59 (16.9 ) % $ (2.64 ) 118.6 % Fourth Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1) Jun – 18 Jun – 17 Change Y/Y Mar – 18 Change Q/Q Sales $ 5,059.2 $ 4,606.4 9.8 % $ 4,795.1 5.5 % Adjusted Operating Income 186.5 155.2 20.2 % 174.9 6.7 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 3.7 % 3.4 % 32 bps 3.7 % 4 bps Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.99 $ 0.84 17.9 % $ 1.02 (2.9 ) % Segment and Geographical Mix Jun – 18 Jun – 17 Change Y/Y Mar – 18 Change Q/Q Electronic Components (EC) Sales $ 4,668.7 $ 4,260.7 9.6 % $ 4,404.1 6.0 % EC Operating Income Margin 3.4 % 3.6 % (15 ) bps 3.6 % (15 ) bps Premier Farnell (PF) Sales $ 390.5 $ 345.7 13.0 % $ 391.0 (0.1 ) % PF Operating Income Margin 11.8 % 10.3 % 149 bps 11.4 % 42 bps Americas Sales $ 1,339.2 $ 1,332.2 0.5 % $ 1,276.4 4.9 % EMEA Sales 1,779.6 1,651.0 7.8 % 1,812.3 (1.8 ) % Asia Sales 1,940.4 1,623.2 19.6 % 1,706.3 13.7 %

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.

CFO Commentary

“Our transformation efforts are contributing meaningfully toward our goals of growing Avnet’s higher margin businesses, reducing our expenses and optimizing working capital. This progress culminated in $236 million of cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter, Avnet’s best operating cash flow performance in five years,” stated Tom Liguori, Chief Financial Officer, Avnet. ”Our focus on optimizing operating expenses resulted in an additional $37 million of savings being implemented at the end of the fourth quarter to further streamline expenses as we enter fiscal year 2019.”

Additional Fourth Quarter Highlights

Named a global distribution partner for Microsemi Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Microchip Technology. This expands Avnet’s multi-year relationship with Microchip, and gives Avnet customers access to Microsemi’s complete portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

Added three new suppliers to the Electronic Components business and four new suppliers to Premier Farnell

Surpassed one million members in Avnet’s online communities of element14 and Hackster.io, more than double the members from one year ago

Earned a ranking in the top 10 on the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 list

list Expanded the Company’s industry expertise by adding semiconductor veteran Oleg Khaykin to Avnet’s board of directors, where he serves on the audit and the corporate governance committees

Strengthened the Electronic Components business unit by adding Tony Roybal, who joined Avnet as regional president, Americas Electronic Components, reporting to Phil Gallagher

Continued to maintain a strong book-to-bill ratio above 1.0 across all regions

Delivered the strongest sales quarter of the year for the Electronic Components business with 6% sales growth sequentially

Doubled online sales year-over-year

Repurchased 2.9 million Avnet shares for $117 million

Paid $0.19 per share dividend for a total of $22.1 million

Reported end of quarter cash and cash equivalents of $621.1 million; debt was $1.7 billion with a leverage ratio of approximately 2.2

Outlook for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Ending on September 29, 2018

Guidance Range Midpoint Sales $4.8B - $5.2B $5.0B Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $0.95 - $1.05 $1.00 Estimated Tax Rate 20% - 24% 22%

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.

The above guidance excludes any additional acquisitions, any results of discontinued operations, amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, any potential restructuring, integration, and other expenses and certain income tax adjustments including certain impacts of the recent tax law changes in the U.S. The above guidance assumes 117 million average diluted shares outstanding and the average U.S. Dollar to Euro currency exchange rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 is $1.16 to €1.00. This compares with an average exchange rate of $1.17 to the Euro in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Avnet will host a quarterly teleconference and webcast today at 1:30 p.m. PDT. The live webcast can be accessed from the following link Avnet Earnings Call Webcast and Slides and will be available for 90 days.

To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To access the slides follow the webcast link above, or the slides can be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: www.ir.avnet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in facts and circumstances. The forward-looking statements herein include statements addressing future financial and operating results of Avnet and may include words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “expect,” “feel,” “believe,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussions of future operating or financial performance, business prospects or market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: Avnet’s ability to retain and grow market share and to generate additional cash flow, risks associated with any acquisition activities and the successful integration of acquired companies, implementing and maintaining ERP systems, supplier losses and changes to supplier programs, an industry down-cycle in semiconductors, declines in sales, changes in business conditions and the economy in general, changes in market demand and pricing pressures, any material changes in the allocation of product or price discounts by suppliers, and other competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the businesses of Avnet generally.

More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in Avnet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Avnet’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Avnet is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology.

AVNET, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarters Ended Years Ended June 30, July 1, June 30, July 1, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Thousands, except per share data) Sales $ 5,059,220 $ 4,606,404 $ 19,036,892 $ 17,439,963 Cost of sales 4,400,588 3,975,788 16,509,708 15,070,521 Gross profit 658,632 630,616 2,527,184 2,369,442 Selling, general and administrative expenses 493,840 495,210 1,970,103 1,770,627 Goodwill Impairment expense — — 181,440 — Restructuring, integration and other expenses 36,848 42,033 145,125 137,415 Operating income 127,944 93,373 230,516 461,400 Other (expense) income, net (7,639 ) (13,495 ) 17,086 (44,305 ) Interest expense (26,779 ) (25,173 ) (102,525 ) (106,691 ) Income from continuing operations before taxes 93,526 54,705 145,077 310,404 Income tax expense (benefit) 35,787 (18,574 ) 287,966 47,053 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 57,739 73,279 (142,889 ) 263,351 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 876 8,167 (13,535 ) 261,927 Net income (loss) $ 58,615 $ 81,446 $ (156,424 ) $ 525,278 Earnings (loss) per share - basic: Continuing operations $ 0.49 $ 0.59 $ (1.19 ) $ 2.07 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.07 (0.11 ) 2.06 Net income (loss) per share basic $ 0.50 $ 0.66 $ (1.30 ) $ 4.13 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.49 $ 0.59 $ (1.19 ) $ 2.05 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.07 (0.11 ) 2.03 Net income (loss) per share diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.65 $ (1.30 ) $ 4.08 Shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 116,948 124,209 119,909 127,032 Diluted 117,863 125,062 119,909 128,651 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.74 $ 0.70

AVNET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) June 30, July 1, 2018 2017 (Thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 621,125 $ 836,384 Marketable securities — 281,326 Receivables, net 3,641,139 3,337,624 Inventories 3,141,822 2,824,709 Prepaid and other current assets 206,513 253,765 Total current assets 7,610,599 7,533,808 Property, plant and equipment, net 522,909 519,575 Goodwill 980,872 1,148,347 Intangible assets, net 219,913 277,291 Other assets 262,552 220,568 Total assets $ 9,596,845 $ 9,699,589 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 165,380 $ 50,113 Accounts payable 2,269,478 1,861,635 Accrued expenses and other 534,603 542,023 Total current liabilities 2,969,461 2,453,771 Long-term debt 1,489,219 1,729,212 Other liabilities 453,084 334,538 Total liabilities 4,911,764 4,517,521 Shareholders’ equity 4,685,081 5,182,068 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 9,596,845 $ 9,699,589

AVNET, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) Years Ended June 30, 2018 July 1, 2017 (Thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (156,424 ) $ 525,278 Less: (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (13,535 ) 261,927 Loss (income) from continuing operations (142,889 ) 263,351 Non-cash and other reconciling items: Depreciation 143,397 101,407 Amortization 91,475 53,953 Deferred income taxes (87,141 ) (17,705 ) Stock-based compensation 23,990 47,686 Goodwill impairment expense 181,440 — Other, net 49,383 29,104 Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested): Receivables (296,175 ) (371,820 ) Inventories (308,663 ) 84,408 Accounts payable 409,608 163,604 Accrued expenses and other, net 189,060 (132,941 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities - continuing operations 253,485 221,047 Net cash flows used by operating activities - discontinued operations — (589,738 ) Net cash flows provided (used) by operating activities 253,485 (368,691 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of notes, net of issuance costs — 296,374 Repayment of notes — (530,800 ) Repayments under accounts receivable securitization, net (37,000 ) (588,000 ) Borrowings (repayments) under senior unsecured credit facility, net 8,850 (50,029 ) (Repayments) borrowings under bank credit facilities and other debt, net (97,954 ) 27,877 Borrowings of term loans — 530,756 Repayments of term loans — (511,358 ) Repurchases of common stock (323,516 ) (275,884 ) Dividends paid on common stock (88,255 ) (88,657 ) Other, net (4,018 ) (1,870 ) Net cash flows used by financing activities - continuing operations (541,893 ) (1,191,591 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities - discontinued operations — 3,447 Net cash flows used by financing activities (541,893 ) (1,188,144 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (155,873 ) (120,397 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (15,254 ) (802,744 ) Other, net 6,653 18,656 Net cash flows used for investing activities - continuing operations (164,474 ) (904,485 ) Net cash flows provided by investing activities - discontinued operations 236,205 2,242,959 Net cash flows provided by investing activities 71,731 1,338,474 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,418 23,267 Cash and cash equivalents: — (decrease) increase (215,259 ) (195,094 ) — at beginning of period 836,384 1,031,478 — at end of period $ 621,125 $ 836,384

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted other income (expense), (iii) adjusted income tax expense, (iv) adjusted income from continuing operations, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, and (vi) sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates” or “constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income without the impact of these items as well as other income (expense) excluding certain amounts as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in many cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for our reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill impairment expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense, income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other expense and income tax expense are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Fiscal Quarters Ended Year to Date June 30, March 31, December 30, September 30, 2018* 2018* 2018* 2017* 2017* ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP operating income (loss) - continuing operations $ 230,516 $ 127,944 $ (54,401 ) $ 87,018 $ 69,955 Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations 145,125 36,848 25,120 36,762 46,394 Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations 181,440 - 181,440 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations 91,923 21,736 22,725 21,877 25,585 Adjusted operating income (loss) - continuing operations 649,004 186,529 174,884 145,657 141,934 GAAP other income (expense), net - continuing operations $ 17,086 $ (7,639 ) $ 8,384 $ 762 $ 15,579 Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing operations (9,762 ) (559 ) 137 546 (9,886 ) Adjusted other income (expense), net - continuing operations 7,324 (8,198 ) 8,521 1,308 5,693 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes- continuing operations $ 145,077 $ 93,526 $ (72,063 ) $ 62,140 $ 61,474 Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations 145,125 36,848 25,120 36,762 46,394 Goodwill impairment expense - continuing operations 181,440 - 181,440 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations 91,923 21,736 22,725 21,877 25,585 Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing operations (9,762 ) (559 ) 137 546 (9,886 ) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes - continuing operations 553,803 151,551 157,359 121,325 123,567 GAAP income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations $ 287,966 $ 35,787 $ 243,541 $ 5,346 $ 3,292 Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations 41,460 9,921 5,757 9,004 16,778 Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations 18,556 4,376 4,575 4,405 5,200 Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses- continuing operations (3,494 ) (180 ) 33 84 (3,431 ) Discrete income tax (expense) benefit items, net - continuing operations (218,444 ) (14,549 ) (218,810 ) 8,017 6,898 Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations 126,044 35,355 35,096 26,856 28,737 GAAP income (loss) - continuing operations $ (142,889 ) $ 57,739 $ (315,604 ) $ 56,794 $ 58,182 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations 103,665 26,927 19,363 27,758 29,616 Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations 181,440 - 181,440 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations 73,367 17,360 18,150 17,472 20,385 Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations (6,268 ) (379 ) 104 462 (6,455 ) Discrete income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations 218,444 14,549 218,810 (8,017 ) (6,898 ) Adjusted income (loss) - continuing operations 427,759 116,196 122,263 94,469 94,829 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations $ (1.19 ) $ 0.49 $ (2.64 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.47 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations 0.86 0.23 0.16 0.23 0.24 Goodwill impairment expense (net of tax) - continuing operations 1.52 - 1.52 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations 0.61 0.15 0.15 0.14 0.16 Foreign currency (gain) loss and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations (0.05 ) - - - (0.05 ) Discrete income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations 1.82 0.12 1.83 (0.07 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations 3.57 0.99 1.02 0.78 0.76

* May not foot/crossfoot due to rounding

Fiscal Year 2017 Quarters Ended Fiscal July 1, April 1, December 31, October 1, 2017* 2017* 2017* 2016* 2016* ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations $ 1,770,627 $ 495,210 $ 480,190 $ 431,555 $ 363,672 Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations (54,526 ) (19,822 ) (22,497 ) (9,829 ) (2,378 ) Adjusted operating expenses - continuing operations 1,716,101 475,388 457,693 421,726 361,294 GAAP operating income - continuing operations $ 461,400 $ 93,373 $ 114,283 $ 124,230 $ 129,514 Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations 137,415 42,033 35,513 30,400 29,469 Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations 54,526 19,822 22,497 9,829 2,378 Adjusted operating income - continuing operations 653,341 155,228 172,293 164,459 161,361 GAAP other (expense) income, net - continuing operations $ (44,305 ) $ (13,495 ) $ 19,439 $ (36,514 ) $ (13,734 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other - continuing operations 765 14,624 (13,859 ) - - Acquisition related FX hedging and financing costs - continuing operations 43,707 - - 32,700 11,007 Adjusted other (expense) income, net - continuing operations 167 1,129 5,580 (3,814 ) (2,727 ) GAAP income before income taxes- continuing operations $ 310,404 $ 54,705 $ 106,188 $ 60,968 $ 88,544 Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations 137,415 42,033 35,513 30,400 29,469 Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations 54,526 19,822 22,497 9,829 2,378 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other - continuing operations 765 14,624 (13,859 ) - - Acquisition related FX hedging and financing costs - continuing operations 43,707 - - 32,700 11,007 Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations 546,817 131,184 150,339 133,897 131,398 GAAP income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations $ 47,053 $ (18,574 ) $ 16,268 $ 28,503 $ 20,856 Restructuring, integration and other expenses - continuing operations 45,403 16,324 12,455 7,378 9,246 Amortization of intangible assets and other - continuing operations 14,670 6,654 5,077 2,342 597 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other - continuing operations 1,381 6,812 (5,431 ) - - Acquisition related FX hedging and financing costs - continuing operations 6,968 - - 4,230 2,738 Discrete income tax benefit (expense) items, net - continuing operations 14,695 14,987 7,712 (9,369 ) 1,365 Adjusted income tax expense - continuing operations 130,170 26,203 36,081 33,084 34,802 GAAP income - continuing operations $ 263,351 $ 73,279 $ 89,920 $ 32,465 $ 67,688 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations 92,012 25,709 23,058 23,022 20,223 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations 39,856 13,168 17,420 7,487 1,781 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other (net of tax) - continuing operations (616 ) 7,812 (8,428 ) - - Acquisition related FX hedging and financing costs (net of tax) - continuing operations 36,739 - - 28,470 8,269 Discrete income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations (14,695 ) (14,987 ) (7,712 ) 9,369 (1,365 ) Adjusted income - continuing operations 416,647 104,981 114,258 100,813 96,596 GAAP diluted EPS - continuing operations $ 2.05 $ 0.59 $ 0.69 $ 0.25 $ 0.52 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) - continuing operations 0.73 0.21 0.18 0.18 0.16 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) - continuing operations 0.32 0.11 0.14 0.06 0.01 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other (net of tax) - continuing operations (0.01 ) 0.06 (0.07 ) - - Acquisition related FX hedging and financing costs (net of tax) - continuing operations 0.28 - - 0.22 0.06 Discrete income tax expense (benefit) items, net - continuing operations (0.13 ) (0.13 ) (0.06 ) 0.07 (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted EPS - continuing operations 3.24 0.84 0.88 0.77 0.74

* May not foot/crossfoot due to rounding

Organic Sales

Organic sales is defined as sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions, divestitures and other items by adjusting Avnet’s prior and current (if necessary) periods to include the sales of acquired businesses and exclude the sales of divested businesses as if the acquisitions and divestitures had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Organic sales is measured on a sales from continuing operations basis. Organic sales in constant currency is defined as organic sales (as defined above) excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

The following table presents reported and organic sales growth rates for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2018 compared to fiscal 2017.

Fourth Quarter Ended Year Ended Organic Organic Year-Year % Year-Year % As Reported Organic Change in As Reported Organic Change in and Organic Year-Year Constant and Organic Year-Year Constant Fiscal 2018 % Change Currency Fiscal 2018 % Change Currency (Dollars in millions) Avnet $ 5,059.2 9.8 % 6.7 % $ 19,036.9 6.8 % 3.6 % Avnet by region Americas $ 1,339.2 0.5 % 0.5 % $ 5,011.4 (5.8 ) % (5.8 ) % EMEA 1,779.6 7.8 0.0 6,790.9 11.5 2.5 Asia 1,940.4 19.6 18.8 7,234.6 12.9 12.7 Avnet by segment EC $ 4,668.7 9.6 % 6.5 % $ 17,543.6 6.5 % 3.4 % PF 390.5 13.0 8.6 1,493.3 11.1 6.5

The following table presents the reconciliation of reported sales to organic sales for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017.

Fourth Quarter Ended Year Ended As Reported Sales as Organic and Organic Reported Sales from Sales Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2017 Acquisitions (1) Fiscal 2017 (in millions) Avnet $ 4,606.4 $ 17,440.0 $ 378.3 $ 17,818.3 Avnet by region Americas $ 1,332.2 $ 5,163.9 $ 154.4 $ 5,318.3 EMEA 1,651.0 5,912.9 178.9 6,091.8 Asia 1,623.2 6,363.2 45.0 6,408.2 Avnet by segment EC $ 4,260.7 $ 16,474.1 $ — $ 16,474.1 PF 345.7 965.9 378.3 1,344.2

(1) Includes Premier Farnell acquired on October 17, 2016, which has operations in each Avnet region.

Sales from suppliers lost as a result of supplier channel changes were $2.3 million, $0.5 million and $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 for the Americas, EMEA and Asia regions, respectively compared to sales of $61.7 million, $103.8 million and $71.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 for the Americas, EMEA and Asia regions, respectively.

Sales from suppliers lost as a result of supplier channel changes were $36.8 million, $45.1 million and $45.8 million in fiscal 2018 for the Americas, EMEA and Asia regions, respectively compared to sales of $263.2 million, $388.1 million and $328.3 million in fiscal 2017 for the Americas, EMEA and Asia regions, respectively.

Historical Segment Financial Information

Fiscal Year 2018 Quarters Ended Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fiscal Year June 30, March 31, December 30, September 30, 2018* 2018 2018* 2017 2017 (in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 17,543.6 $ 4,668.7 $ 4,404.1 $ 4,163.5 $ 4,307.2 Premier Farnell 1,493.3 390.5 391.0 358.1 353.7 Avnet sales $ 19,036.9 $ 5,059.2 $ 4,795.1 $ 4,521.6 $ 4,660.9 Operating income: Electronic Components $ 587.3 $ 160.1 $ 157.7 $ 129.9 $ 139.6 Premier Farnell 160.8 46.0 44.4 35.6 34.8 748.1 206.1 202.1 165.5 174.4 Corporate expenses (99.0 ) (19.7 ) (27.2 ) (19.8 ) (32.4 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (145.1 ) (36.8 ) (25.1 ) (36.8 ) (46.4 ) Goodwill impairment expense (181.4 ) - (181.4 ) - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other (91.9 ) (21.7 ) (22.7 ) (21.9 ) (25.6 ) Avnet operating income (loss) $ 230.5 $ 127.9 $ (54.4 ) $ 87.0 $ 70.0 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 5,011.4 $ 1,339.2 $ 1,276.4 $ 1,210.2 $ 1,185.5 EMEA 6,790.9 1,779.6 1,812.3 1,506.0 1,693.0 Asia 7,234.6 1,940.4 1,706.3 1,805.4 1,782.4 Avnet sales $ 19,036.9 $ 5,059.2 $ 4,795.1 $ 4,521.6 $ 4,661.0

* May not foot/crossfoot due to rounding

Fiscal Year 2017 Quarters Ended Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fiscal Year July 1, April 1, December 31, October 1, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 (in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 16,474.1 $ 4,260.7 $ 4,090.9 $ 4,004.3 $ 4,118.1 Premier Farnell (1) 965.9 345.7 351.0 269.2 - Avnet sales $ 17,440.0 $ 4,606.4 $ 4,441.9 $ 4,273.6 $ 4,118.1 Operating income: Electronic Components $ 661.0 $ 152.4 $ 156.8 $ 166.7 $ 185.1 Premier Farnell (1) 99.8 35.5 40.3 24.0 - 760.8 187.9 197.1 190.7 185.1 Corporate expenses (2) (107.5 ) (32.7 ) (24.9 ) (26.3 ) (23.7 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (137.4 ) (42.0 ) (35.5 ) (30.4 ) (29.5 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other (54.5 ) (19.8 ) (22.5 ) (9.8 ) (2.4 ) Avnet operating income $ 461.4 $ 93.4 $ 114.3 $ 124.2 $ 129.5 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 5,163.9 $ 1,332.2 $ 1,328.6 $ 1,252.6 $ 1,250.5 EMEA 5,912.9 1,651.0 1,615.9 1,380.7 1,265.3 Asia 6,363.2 1,623.2 1,497.4 1,640.3 1,602.3 Avnet sales $ 17,440.0 $ 4,606.4 $ 4,441.9 $ 4,273.6 $ 4,118.1

(1) Premier Farnell was acquired on October 17, 2016. (2) Prior to the divestiture of the Technology Solutions business in Q3 FY17, a portion of Corporate support expenses were classified within discontinued operations.

Guidance Reconciliation

The following table presents the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to the expected GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Low End of High End of Guidance Range Guidance Range Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance $ 0.95 $ 1.05 Restructuring, integration and other expense (net of tax) (1) (0.22 ) (0.14 ) Amortization of intangibles and other (net of tax) (0.16 ) (0.15 ) Income tax expense adjustments (0.04 ) 0.04 GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance $ 0.53 $ 0.80

(1) Includes accelerated depreciation.

