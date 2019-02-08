Avnet : to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Avnet presentation time revised to 2:40 p.m. PST

Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, advised today that the time slot for the Company’s presentation at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference next week has changed. The fireside chat to be presented by Avnet Chief Executive Officer Bill Amelio and Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori now starts at 2:40 p.m. PST on Tuesday, February 12. The segment will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.

The Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference will be held next week at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, Calif. on February 12-14, 2019.

Interested parties should log on to the Avnet Investor Relations web page to register and listen to the presentation.

