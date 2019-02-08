Log in
Avnet : to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

02/08/2019

Avnet presentation time revised to 2:40 p.m. PST

Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, advised today that the time slot for the Company’s presentation at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference next week has changed. The fireside chat to be presented by Avnet Chief Executive Officer Bill Amelio and Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori now starts at 2:40 p.m. PST on Tuesday, February 12. The segment will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.

The Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference will be held next week at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, Calif. on February 12-14, 2019.

Interested parties should log on to the Avnet Investor Relations web page to register and listen to the presentation.

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)


© Business Wire 2019
