Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avnet, Inc.    AVT

AVNET, INC. (AVT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 04:00:00 pm
40.56 USD   +2.66%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avnet : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings on January 24

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 04:06pm EST

Conference call and webcast to follow at 2:30 p.m. MST / 4:30 p.m. EST

Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a global technology solutions company, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2019 on January 24 after market close. Following the earnings release, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Bill Amelio and Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori will host a webcast and conference call at 2:30 p.m. MST / 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To access the slides, follow the webcast link below. The slides can also be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: www.ir.avnet.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through February 23 at 5:00 p.m. EST, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13685891.

Webcast Details

The live webcast can be accessed from the following link: Avnet Earnings Call Webcast and Slides and will be available for 90 days.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

Visit Avnet’s Investor Relations website at www.ir.avnet.com or contact us at investorrelations@avnet.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVNET, INC.
04:06pAVNET : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings on January 24
BU
01/08Avnet's SmartEdge Agile with AI and Security at the Edge Now Available throug..
AQ
01/08SECURITY COMES FULL CIRCLE : Avnet Advances IoT Security with Azure Sphere Start..
AQ
01/07SECURITY COMES FULL CIRCLE : Avnet Advances IoT Security with Azure Sphere Start..
BU
01/04AVNET : Accelerates IoT Innovation at CES 2019; New IoT and AI technology enable..
AQ
01/03AVNET : Accelerates IoT Innovation at CES 2019
BU
2018AVNET : Survey of Product Developers Reveals Increasing Importance of IoT in Bri..
BU
2018AVNET : Extends Samtech Franchise to Include Asia; Broadens global customer acce..
AQ
2018AVNET : Extends Samtec Franchise to Include Asia Broadens global customer access..
AQ
2018AVNET : Extends Samtec Franchise to Include Asia
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 302 M
EBIT 2019 753 M
Net income 2019 422 M
Debt 2019 1 040 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 11,54
P/E ratio 2020 9,95
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capitalization 4 395 M
Chart AVNET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avnet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVNET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,3 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bill Joseph Amelio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney C. Adkins Chairman
Thomas Liguori Chief Financial Officer
Kevin V. Summers Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
William H. Schumann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVNET, INC.5.84%4 395
HEXAGON2.30%16 394
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-1.82%8 620
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED2.40%7 722
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC0.13%7 370
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD9.74%6 270
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.