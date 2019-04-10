Avnet : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings on April 25

Avnet
(Nasdaq: AVT), a
global technology solutions provider, today announced it will report
financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2019 on April 25
after market close. Following the earnings release, Avnet Chief
Executive Officer Bill Amelio and Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom
Liguori will host a webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. AZ/PDT and
4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate
update.
Conference Call Details
To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To
access the slides, follow the webcast link below. The slides can also be
accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: https://ir.avnet.com/.
A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through
May 25 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and can be accessed by
dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13687319.
Webcast Details
The live webcast can be accessed from the following link: Avnet
Earnings Call Webcast and Slides and will be available for 90 days.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive
ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain
expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We
transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and
complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet
has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the
transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
(AVT_IR)
Visit Avnet’s Investor Relations website at www.ir.avnet.com or
contact us at: investorrelations@avnet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005799/en/