Avnet : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings on April 25

Conference call and webcast to follow at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT

Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a global technology solutions provider, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2019 on April 25 after market close. Following the earnings release, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Bill Amelio and Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori will host a webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. AZ/PDT and 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To access the slides, follow the webcast link below. The slides can also be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: https://ir.avnet.com/. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through May 25 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13687319.

Webcast Details

The live webcast can be accessed from the following link: Avnet Earnings Call Webcast and Slides and will be available for 90 days.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

Visit Avnet’s Investor Relations website at www.ir.avnet.com or contact us at: investorrelations@avnet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005799/en/