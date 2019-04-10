Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avnet, Inc.    AVT

AVNET, INC.

(AVT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avnet : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings on April 25

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

Conference call and webcast to follow at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT

Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a global technology solutions provider, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2019 on April 25 after market close. Following the earnings release, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Bill Amelio and Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori will host a webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. AZ/PDT and 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. To access the slides, follow the webcast link below. The slides can also be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: https://ir.avnet.com/. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through May 25 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13687319.

Webcast Details

The live webcast can be accessed from the following link: Avnet Earnings Call Webcast and Slides and will be available for 90 days.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

Visit Avnet’s Investor Relations website at www.ir.avnet.com or contact us at: investorrelations@avnet.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVNET, INC.
04:07pAVNET : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings on April 25
BU
12:05pAVNET : New Financial Service Offers Software Companies a Simpler, More Profitab..
AQ
11:14aAVNET : New Financial Service Offers Software Companies a Simpler, More Profitab..
BU
03/28AVNET : Introduces Ultra96-V2 Development Board; Updated board includes new feat..
AQ
03/27AVNET : Introduces Ultra96-V2 Development Board
BU
03/19AVNET : Leads Industry by Accepting Cryptocurrency
BU
03/15S&P GLOBAL : Adds William Amelio to its Board of Directors
PR
03/11AVNET, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26AVNET : Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for Sixth Straight Year;..
AQ
02/26AVNET : Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for Sixth Straight Year
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 736 M
EBIT 2019 726 M
Net income 2019 358 M
Debt 2019 1 319 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 16,86
P/E ratio 2020 12,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Capitalization 5 014 M
Chart AVNET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avnet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVNET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,1 $
Spread / Average Target -2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bill Joseph Amelio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney C. Adkins Chairman
Thomas Liguori Chief Financial Officer
Kevin V. Summers Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
William H. Schumann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVNET, INC.28.12%5 014
HEXAGON23.19%19 236
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD54.02%14 991
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.38.24%11 946
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED19.57%8 895
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC6.09%7 998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About