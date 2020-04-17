Avnet : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings on April 27

Conference call and webcast to follow at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT

Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) a global technology solutions company, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2020 on April 27 after market close. Following the earnings release, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Bill Amelio and Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori will host a webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. AZ/PDT and 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Webcast Details

The live webcast can be accessed from the following link: Avnet Earnings Call Webcast and Slides and will be available for 90 days.

Conference Call Details

Due to increased call volumes globally, the wait times when dialing in by phone may be longer than usual. Therefore, Avnet suggests using the webcast link above instead of the conference call line below to avoid any delays.

Those who would still like to participate in the live call can dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840.

To access the slides, follow the same webcast link included above. The slides can also be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: www.ir.avnet.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days, through May 27 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13700077.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

Visit Avnet’s Investor Relations website at www.ir.avnet.com or contact us at investorrelations@avnet.com.

