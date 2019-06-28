Avocet Mining : Completion of Strategic Review

London, 28 June 2019

Completion of strategic review and

Notice of General Meeting

Avocet Mining Plc ("Avocet" or the "Company") announces that its Board has completed the review of Company's future strategy following the sale of its last significant equity interest, as announced on 18 June 2019.

Having considered all available options, the Board proposes that the Company be put into members' voluntary liquidation with a view to Avocet's residual assets, if any, being returned to its shareholders.

Introduction

On 18 June 2019, Avocet announced the sale of its remaining interests in the Tri-K gold project in Guinea for an aggregate consideration of USD 21 million (the "Disposal").

The Disposal was part of the restructuring of Avocet's overdue loans to its secured creditor Manchester Securities Corp. ("Elliott") of in total USD 32.2 million. As part of the Disposal, Elliott has released the Company from all amounts outstanding under the various facility agreements against,

